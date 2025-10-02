Oct. 1: NHL Preseason Roundup

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen left after the first period of the Buffalo Sabres’ 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old goalie stopped 11 of 12 shots before reaggravating the lower-body injury that sidelined him for the first week of training camp. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Luukkonen was taken out as a precaution and they’ll see where he's at on Thursday.

Josh Norris scored twice, and Rasmus Dahlin had a goal for the Sabres (3-2-0). Alexandar Georgiev had 10 saves in relief. Peyton Krebs had two assists.

Mathew Dumba and Filip Hallander each had a goal and an assist, and Avery Hayes and Ville Koivunen also scored for the Penguins (4-1-1). Arturs Silovs allowed three goals on 30 shots. Philip Tomasino and Robby Fabbri each had two assists.

Tristan Broz put the Penguins up 1-0 on the power play at 17:32 of the first period, sliding a loose puck under Luukkonen during a net-mouth scramble.

Norris tied it 1-1 just 10 seconds later at 17:42 on a delayed penalty when he slid a backhander under the left pad of Silovs.

Dumba gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 5:52 of the second period, scoring on a one-timer off a pass from Ben Kindel.

Hayes extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal when he lifted a loose puck over the left pad of Georgiev from in front at 19:54.

Norris scored his second goal at 4:29 of the third period. Tage Thompson sent a pass from behind the net to Norris, who beat Silovs with a snap shot from in tight to cut it to 3-2.

Koivinen pushed the lead to 4-2 at 10:01 when he got behind the defense and beat Georgiev with a wrist shot.

Dahlin made it 4-3 at 11:42 after going coast-to-coast while on the power play.

Hallander scored an empty-net goal at 17:57 to secure the 5-3 final.

Buffalo defenseman Michael Kesselring left the game late in the second period. Ruff said he's day to day.