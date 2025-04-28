NHL Playoffs Buzz: Protas ‘right there’ for Capitals, could play Game 5

Washington Capitals

Aliaksei Protas could play for the Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC), but coach Spencer Carbery would not commit to that Monday.

The forward, who has not played since April 4 because of a skate cut on his left foot, resumed skating on his own April 20 and has skated with the team the past three days.

“He's right there,” Carbery said. “He's full practice. He's ready to roll. We'll see if he gets into Game 5.”

Although Washington has a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series and the luxury of being able to give Protas more time, Carbery said that won’t impact when he returns.

“I would say that it does not come into play, where the series is at,” Carbery said. “He'll play when he's ready.”

Protas was third on the Capitals with 30 goals and tied Pierre-Luc Dubois for third with 66 points in 76 regular-season games. His return could help particularly on the penalty kill, which has allowed five goals on 13 times short-handed in the series. Protas led Washington with three short-handed goals and tied Tom Wilson for third among its forwards in averaging 1:35 of ice time on the penalty kill during the regular season. -- Tom Gulitti