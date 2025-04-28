Welcome to the NHL Playoff Buzz. The postseason is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Playoffs Buzz: Protas ‘right there’ for Capitals, could play Game 5
Matthews sits out Maple Leafs practice for rest; Johansson probable for Wild on Tuesday
© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images
Washington Capitals
Aliaksei Protas could play for the Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC), but coach Spencer Carbery would not commit to that Monday.
The forward, who has not played since April 4 because of a skate cut on his left foot, resumed skating on his own April 20 and has skated with the team the past three days.
“He's right there,” Carbery said. “He's full practice. He's ready to roll. We'll see if he gets into Game 5.”
Although Washington has a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series and the luxury of being able to give Protas more time, Carbery said that won’t impact when he returns.
“I would say that it does not come into play, where the series is at,” Carbery said. “He'll play when he's ready.”
Protas was third on the Capitals with 30 goals and tied Pierre-Luc Dubois for third with 66 points in 76 regular-season games. His return could help particularly on the penalty kill, which has allowed five goals on 13 times short-handed in the series. Protas led Washington with three short-handed goals and tied Tom Wilson for third among its forwards in averaging 1:35 of ice time on the penalty kill during the regular season. -- Tom Gulitti
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews did not practice Monday because of rest but is expected to play Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).
“I look at the minutes, he played a lot of minutes last game,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “So, it’s just a conversation. I have conversations with guys about it and if they feel like they need a little more rest, I think it’s a good thing.”
Matthews played 26:23, second-highest among Toronto forwards (Mitch Marner , 28:26), and had four shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4 on Saturday.
Toronto leads the best-of-7 series 3-1.
David Kampf, who has been a healthy scratch the first four games, skated in Matthews’ spot on a line with Matthew Knies and Marner at practice.
Joseph Woll, who has backed up goalie Anthony Stolarz each of the first four games, did not practice because of an illness. His availability for Game 5 will be determined Tuesday.
Artur Akhtyamov, who has been a healthy scratch, was the second goalie at practice. -- Dave McCarthy
Minnesota Wild
Marcus Johansson is probable to return for Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNE, SN360, TVAS).
The forward missed a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4 on Saturday after he left in the third period of Game 3 with a lower-body injury.
“He looks good,” Wild coach John Hynes said Monday. “I’ll talk to the trainers after, but he went through the whole practice and was good, so that’s real positive.”
Johansson has one assist through three games in the best-of-7 series, which is tied 2-2.
Joel Eriksson Ek did not practice (maintendance), but Hynes said the center will play Tuesday.
Zeev Buium could be a healthy scratch; Jon Merrill took Buium’s place on the third defense pair at practice with Zach Bogosian.
The 19-year-old rookie defenseman made his NHL debut in Game 1 and has one assist while averaging 13:35 of ice time. Buium has also been quarterbacking the top power-play unit.
“I haven’t made a final decision on [defense], but it is in consideration (to sit Buium),” Hynes said. “… Now you’re down to a best-of-3 series, and the temperature gets turned up in a series and you kind of really know what the style of game is going to be and things like that.
“The stakes get high again, so it’s just trying to make sure that we’re doing what’s right for the team, what’s right for the player. As always, we try to make the best decision that we feel is going to give our team the chance to win.” -- Jessi Pierce
Winnipeg Jets
Gabriel Vilardi skated in a regular jersey for the third straight day during an optional practice Monday.
The forward hasn’t played since sustaining an upper-body injury March 23.
“He’s got that yellow jersey off, [so] now it becomes a game-time decision,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said Saturday, one day before a 5-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round.
The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2. Game 5 is at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, FDSNMW).
Vilardi set NHL career highs during the regular season in goals (27), assists (34) and points (61) in 71 games.
“He’s a power forward with great skill, so he helps us in the offensive zone, helps us on the power play,” Arniel said of Vilardi.
Dylan DeMelo returned Sunday after the defenseman missed Game 3 because of an illness. -- Tracey Myers
