NHL players give picks for most underrated in League

For the most part, NHL players have trouble identifying which of their compatriots are underrated.

“There’s so many good players,” Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes said at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour in Henderson, Nevada, last month. “If you answer the guy’s underrated, then is he underrated?”

Nobody was quite as philosophical as Hughes when asked for the heir apparent to this throne, which had been occupied for so long by Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, who appeared destined to hold the title for life before helping to lead his team to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in the past two seasons.

But there was little consensus among the players on hand.

Barkov, who will miss the 2025-26 NHL regular season after sustaining a knee injury in training camp last week, still got one vote after all the accolades he has collected in the past few seasons and almost had another before a last-second change of heart by one player.

In fact, 24 different players were nominated by the 27 who offered an opinion at the media tour.

Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho led the way with three votes. Barkov’s teammate, defenseman Gustav Forsling, earned two votes. Twenty-two other players entered the fray as well.

Maybe the underrated mantle will always be worn by a talented but quiet player from Finland, which is from where Barkov hails as well.

“Aho’s not new to the scene but I think people are really starting to realize who he is and how good he is,” Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner said. “He’s been good for a long time but, maybe being in that market, maybe he’s not as well-known as he should be.”

The 28-year-old is entering his 10th season with the Hurricanes and is slowly evolving into the face of the franchise. He had 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists) in 79 regular-season games last season and has 631 points (283 goals, 348 assists) in 677 career NHL regular-season games. In 89 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Aho has 85 points (34 goals, 51 assists) and has made three trips to the Eastern Conference Finals.

With Barkov injured, Aho might now be the most important forward for Finland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.