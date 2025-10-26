NHL On Tap: Mammoth visit Jets, look for 7th straight win

There are eight games on the NHL schedule Sunday, including one nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Mammoth streak

The Utah Mammoth (7-2-0) look to extend a six-game winning streak when they face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg (6 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16). Utah’s run has been powered by forwards Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley, who each scored twice in a 6-2 victory at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Schmaltz is second in the NHL with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists), 13 (seven goals, six assists) coming during the Mammoth’s streak. Cooley has five goals and seven points in his past two games. The Jets (6-2-0) have won six of seven, including a 5-3 victory against the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Devils seek eighth straight win

Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils (7-1-0) go for their eighth win in a row when they host the Colorado Avalanche (5-1-3) at Prudential Center (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, ALT, SN). The Devils center has nine points (six goals, three assists) in his past six games, including an assist in a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday that’s given New Jersey its longest winning streak since a 13-game run from Oct. 25-Nov. 21, 2022. The Devils can become the second team in NHL history with a winning streak of at least eight games after losing their season opener (New York Islanders, 1982-83). The Avalanche look to regroup after their first regulation loss this season, 3-2 at the Boston Bruins on Saturday; it was their third straight defeat (0-1-2). Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past five games.

Donato, Blackhawks on a roll

Ryan Donato and the Chicago Blackhawks are hot; the forward has goals in four straight games and a five-game point streak after he scored twice in a 3-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Donato has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past five games for the Blackhawks (4-2-2), who have won two straight and four of five heading into their game against the Los Angeles Kings (3-3-3) at United Center in Chicago (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN). Adrian Kempe, who had a goal in the Kings’ 5-4 shootout loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday, has scored in five straight road games. He will play for Team Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.