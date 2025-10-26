NHL On Tap: Mammoth visit Jets, look for 7th straight win

There are eight games on the NHL schedule Sunday, including one nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Mammoth streak

The Utah Mammoth (7-2-0) look to extend a six-game winning streak when they face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg (6 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16). Utah’s run has been powered by forwards Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley, who each scored twice in a 6-2 victory at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Schmaltz is second in the NHL with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists), 13 (seven goals, six assists) coming during the Mammoth’s streak. Cooley has five goals and seven points in his past two games. The Jets (6-2-0) have won six of seven, including a 5-3 victory against the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Devils seek eighth straight win

Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils (7-1-0) go for their eighth win in a row when they host the Colorado Avalanche (5-1-3) at Prudential Center (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, ALT, SN). The Devils center has nine points (six goals, three assists) in his past six games, including an assist in a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday that’s given New Jersey its longest winning streak since a 13-game run from Oct. 25-Nov. 21, 2022. The Devils can become the second team in NHL history with a winning streak of at least eight games after losing their season opener (New York Islanders, 1982-83). The Avalanche look to regroup after their first regulation loss this season, 3-2 at the Boston Bruins on Saturday; it was their third straight defeat (0-1-2). Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past five games.

Donato, Blackhawks on a roll

Ryan Donato and the Chicago Blackhawks are hot; the forward has goals in four straight games and a five-game point streak after he scored twice in a 3-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Donato has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past five games for the Blackhawks (4-2-2), who have won two straight and four of five heading into their game against the Los Angeles Kings (3-3-3) at United Center in Chicago (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN). Adrian Kempe, who had a goal in the Kings’ 5-4 shootout loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday, has scored in five straight road games. He will play for Team Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

CHI@TBL: Donato fires home the rebound to take the lead late

Vegas looks to rebound

Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-2) complete a Florida swing against the Lightning (2-4-2) at Benchmark International Arena (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS). Vegas also lost in regulation for the first time Saturday, 3 -0 at the Florida Panthers. Eichel leads the NHL with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in eight games. The Lightning hope to build on their 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday that ended a four-game skid (0-2-2). Nikita Kucherov had two assists to reach 1,000 NHL points (359 goals, 642 assists) in 809 games and became the third-fastest active player to reach the milestone behind Connor McDavid (659) and Sidney Crosby (757). Jake Guentzel scored twice and has four points (three goals, one assist) in his past three games.

‘Mack’ attack

Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has seven points in his past three games and will be looking for more when the Sharks (1-5-2) visit the Wild (3-5-1) at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, the finale of a four-game road trip. The 19-year-old center leads San Jose with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in eight games. The Sharks can become the third team in NHL history to feature at least one teenager recording a point on 10 consecutive team goals; the 1980-81 Edmonton Oilers (13 goals; Mark Messier, Wayne Gretzky, Paul Coffey) and the 1979-80 Oilers (10 goals; Gretzky, Messier).

The schedule

Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, ALT, SN)

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS)

San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, NBCSCA)

Utah Mammoth at Winnipeg Jets (6 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16)

Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN)

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+)

New York Rangers at Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, MSGSN)

Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNP)

