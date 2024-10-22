NHL On Tap: Michkov, Flyers to kick off 'Frozen Frenzy' against Ovechkin, Capitals

Other Tuesday games

Minnesota Wild at Florida Panthers (6:30 p.m. ET; FDSWNI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS)

Sam Reinhart has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in seven games for the Panthers (4-2-1), who are 3-0-1 in their past four and have gone 3-1-1 without Matthew Tkachuk (illness) and Aleksander Barkov (lower body). The Wild (3-0-2) have not trailed in regulation yet this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils (6:45 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN)

The Lightning (3-2-0) lost 5-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Nikita Kucherov’s four-game season-opening goal streak was snapped, but his seven goals still lead the NHL. Nico Hischier (five goals, three assists) and Stefan Noesen (two goals, six assists) each has eight points in eight games for the Devils (5-2-1).

Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG-B)

Jake Oettinger has allowed six goals in four games for Dallas (5-1-0). JJ Peterka (four goals) and Ryan McLeod are on three-game goal streaks for Buffalo (2-4-1).

New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens (7:15 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG)

Artemi Panarin (six goals, six assists) and Alexis Lafreniere (three goals, three assists) are on five-game point streaks for the Rangers (4-0-1), who have won three in a row. Cole Caufield has six goals in six games for the Canadiens (2-3-1), and Nick Suzuki (five assists) is on a four-game point streak.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN4)

Toronto (4-2-0) cruised to a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Monday. Auston Matthews has a three-game goal streak, and William Nylander (five goals, two assists) and Mitch Marner (one goal, six assists) each has seven points in six games for the Maple Leafs. Yegor Chinakhov has seven points (three goals, four assists) in five games for Columbus (2-3-0).

Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders (7:45 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN2)

The Red Wings (2-3-0) have only beaten the winless Nashville Predators this season. The Islanders (2-1-2) have five players tied for the team lead with two goals: Anthony Duclair, Bo Horvat, Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri.

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN3)

Mark Scheifele (five goals, three assists), Josh Morrissey (one goal, six assists) and Kyle Connor (four goals, one assist) each has opened the season with a five-game point streak for the Jets (5-0-0), the only unbeaten team in the NHL. Philip Broberg (one goal, five assists) has tied a franchise record for defensemen with his six-game season-opening point streak for the Blues (4-2-0), who have won two straight.

Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks (8:15 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP)

The Canucks (2-1-2) have won two straight since losing three in a row (0-1-2) to open the season. Teuvo Teravainen (three goals, four assists) and Connor Bedard (one goal, six assists) each has seven points in six games for the Blackhawks (2-3-1).

Boston Bruins at Nashville Predators (8:45 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNO, SNE)

Cole Koepke, a 26-year-old with 32 games of NHL experience, has six points (three goals, three assists) in six games which leads the Bruins (3-2-1). The Predators (0-5-0) have been outscored 23-10 and opened the season with five straight losses for the first time in franchise history.

Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, FDSNSO)

Connor McDavid is on a five-game point streak (one goal, five assists) for the Oilers (2-4-0). Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov each has four points (one goal, three assists) in four games to lead the Hurricanes (2-2-0).

Ottawa Senators at Utah Hockey Club (9:15 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN5, RDSI)

Utah (4-1-1) is 2-0-0 at home to start its inaugural season. Forward Drake Batherson already has had two three-point games this season for Ottawa (3-2-0).

Pittsburgh Penguins at Calgary Flames (9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, SN-PIT)

Jonathan Huberdeau (three goals, three assists) and Rasmus Andersson (two goals, four assists) each has six points in five games to lead Calgary (4-0-1). Evgeni Malkin has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in seven games to lead Pittsburgh (3-4-0).

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (10:15 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA, KCOP-13)

The Sharks (0-4-2) have been outscored 26-12 and are still looking for their first win. The Ducks (2-2-1) have been outshot 85-33 over their past two games, a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Sunday and a 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Friday.