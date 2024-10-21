'Frozen Frenzy' top matchups selected by NHL.com writers 

It's time again for "Frozen Frenzy."

All 32 NHL teams will be in action Tuesday and for the second straight year, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will have it all covered.

The action begins at 6 p.m. ET when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Washington Capitals in the first game of tripleheader on ESPN, which continues with the Colorado Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken at 8:30 p.m. ET and concludes with the Los Angeles Kings visiting the Vegas Golden Knights at 11 p.m. ET.

While that is going on, the "NHL Frozen Frenzy Live Whip-Around Studio Show" will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and flip to ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes and P.K. Subban, the whip-around show will check in on all 16 games being played.

The NHL will feature the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative during ESPN's Frozen Frenzy presentation, rallying around an epic night in hockey and evolving a League-wide moment with a public fundraising component.