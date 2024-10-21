15 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the third week of the season.

In total, 15 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, Sportsnet and/or TVA Sports and Prime, highlighted by the NHL Frozen Frenzy on Tuesday, when all 32 teams will be playing at staggered times throughout the day.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, NHLN, BSSUN, TVAS): "Prime Monday Night Hockey" this week features last season's scoring champion Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning against last season's goal-scoring leader Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs. Kucherov leads the NHL with seven goals in four games. Matthews is off to a slower start with two goals in five games.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SNW, SN1): The first of a home-and-home set between the Metropolitan Division rivals takes place at Capital One Arena and kicks off the second NHL Frozen Frenzy. Alex Ovechkin continues his march toward the NHL all-time goals record against a Flyers team he's scored 49 goals against, the second most against any team behind the Carolina Hurricanes (50). The Flyers have lost four straight (0-3-1), but rookie Matvei Michkov has been impressive with four points (two goals, two assists) in five games.

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+): The Avalanche have not had a great start, allowing at least five goals in losing their first four games of the season. Nathan MacKinnon, who had 140 points last season and won the Hart Trophy voted as NHL most valuable player, has points in every game including four multipoint games. The Kraken have won three straight and four of five and continue a five-game homestand.

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (11 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+): Jack Eichel and Mark Stone have led the Golden Knights this season, but each were held off the score sheet for the first time in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Vegas has lost three straight (0-2-1) following three straight wins to open the season. Los Angeles will be playing the final game of a season-opening seven-game road trip.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 25

Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU): The new look Predators (0-5-0) have struggled to start the season and are counting on Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault to help turn things around. If they don't get a win or point against the Bruins on Tuesday, they will still be in search of each against Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks, who are playing the final game of a four-game homestand.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SNO, CBC): Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs and David Pastrnak of the Bruins, who have combined to win four of the past five Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies as the League's top goal-scorer, face off for the first time this season. The Bruins eliminated the Maple Leafs from the Eastern Conference First Round in seven games last season and have won seven consecutive regular-season games against their Original Six rival.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SN-PIT): Sidney Crosby and the Penguins conclude a four-game Western Canada road trip against the Canucks. The game features the past two Norris Trophy winners, Pittsburgh's Erik Karlsson (2022-23 with the San Jose Sharks) and Vancouver's Quinn Hughes (last season).

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

Wednesday

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN1)

Thursday

Dallas Stars at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Friday

Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS)

Saturday

Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres (1 p.m. ET, BSDET, MSG-B, SN)

Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings (4 p.m. ET; Utah16, BSW, SN)

St. Louis Blues at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, BSMW)

Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames (7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW)

Sunday

Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings (6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, SN)