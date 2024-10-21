Michkov ready for ‘honor’ of facing Ovechkin when Flyers host Capitals

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Matvei Michkov is like countless other hockey fans who grew up in Russia idolizing Alex Ovechkin.

Michkov, the Philadelphia Flyers rookie forward, will get his first opportunity to see Ovechkin in action in person when the Flyers (1-3-1) host the Washington Capitals (3-1-0) on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1).

"Everybody watched him when he was younger," Michkov said Monday through an interpreter. "I watched him when I was younger. He's one of the greatest players ever, and for sure one of the best."

Ovechkin certainly fits that bill. His first goal of the season, against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, was his 854th in the NHL, leaving him 40 away from tying Wayne Gretzky's all-time mark of 894.

"It's going to be unique and historical to be playing against such a player," Michkov said. "It's an honor."

The No. 7 pick at the 2023 NHL Draft, Michkov has gotten off to a strong start of his own; he’s tied for the Flyers lead with four points (two goals, two assists) through five games.

His arrival especially has sparked Philadelphia’s power play, which has scored five goals; it took the Flyers 17 games to score five power-play goals last season.

Ovechkin wasn't able to watch Michkov's games, but he's heard about the 19-year-old, who was 10 months old when Ovechkin made his NHL debut with the Capitals in 2005.

"I think it's fun when the talented players come here and play the right way, leading the way," Ovechkin said. "I think as a player, you enjoy it, and you wish them luck and see what happens."

Ovechkin knows some of the people the Flyers have put around Michkov to make his adjustment to the NHL as smooth as possible. That includes defenseman Egor Zamula and goalie Ivan Fedotov, as well as European player development and scouting consultant Oleg Znarok, a longtime coach in the Kontinental Hockey League who is well-known to Russia-born players.

"I know Oleg is out here, so he's in good hands," Ovechkin said. "You just have to be patient and play your game. That's the most important thing. If you're going to think too much ... it's not going to work."

Ovechkin, the No. 1 pick by the Capitals at the 2004 NHL Draft who has played 1,430 games, said the biggest thing Michkov must have is patience, especially as he experiences an 82-game NHL schedule for the first time, including back-to-back games.

The teams will play each other again in Washington on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS).

"I'm happy for him," Ovechkin said. "He's a talented guy. He's in good hands over here. He just has to be patient and play his game, and everything's going to be fine."