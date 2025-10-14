NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 3 goals from 900 with Capitals

Kucherov chasing 1,000 points for Lightning; No. 2 pick Misa to make Sharks debut

Ovechkin_shoots_vsLightning

© John McCreary/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are eight games on the schedule for Tuesday, two of which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Ovechkin eyes 900

Alex Ovechkin needs three goals to become the first player in NHL history to reach 900 after breaking Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals last season. The Washington Capitals captain has 33 hat tricks in his NHL career, one against the Tampa Bay Lightning (four goals in a 6-5 shootout win Dec. 10, 2013), his opponent Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN).

Kucherov chases 1,000

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov needs four points to reach 1,000. Kucherov (806 games) can become the fourth-fastest player born outside North America to hit the milestone, following Peter Stastny (682), Jari Kurri (716) and Jaromir Jagr (763). He has had 33 four-point games, second behind Connor McDavid (41) since entering the NHL in 2013-14.

Kaprizov cashing in

Kirill Kaprizov has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his first three games. No surprise. The Minnesota Wild forward often starts hot, and he can record his third straight season-opening point streak of at least four games at the Dallas Stars (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN). The only other players in the past 30 years to do that: Daniel Sedin (five games from 2010-11 to 2014-15), Brad Richards (four from 2009-10 to 2012-13), Daniel Alfredsson (four from 2001-02 to 2005-06) and Jagr (four from 1997-98 to 2000-01).

Zizing ‘Em Up: U.S. can work own Olympic 'Miracle'

You May Also Like

Zizing ‘Em Up: U.S. can work own Olympic 'Miracle'

Harley riding high

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley has four points (one goal, three assists) in two games and can become the fourth player in Dallas/Minnesota North Stars history with multiple points in his team's first three games of a season, following Richards (four in 2010-11), Dino Ciccarelli (three in 1986-87) and Tim Young (three in 1976-77). The Stars can score at least five goals in each of their first three games for the first time in their history. They are on a 14-game point streak (9-0-5) against the Wild.

Misa to debut

Michael Misa will make his NHL debut for the San Jose Sharks against the Carolina Hurricanes (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA). The 18-year-old center was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and the leading scorer in the Ontario Hockey League last season, when he had 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games for Saginaw. He joins a lineup that includes center Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, and forward Will Smith, the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The schedule

Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNSO)

Seattle Kraken at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KONG, KHN)

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNW)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN)

Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN1, SCRIPPS)

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Carolina Hurricanes at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks (10:30 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, SN-PIT)

Related Content

Sabres pushing forward after another winless start ‘not acceptable’

Carlson facing uncertain future in 17th NHL season with Capitals

Boldy talks playing with Kaprizov, having Guerin as Wild GM in Q&A with NHL.com

NHL On The Fly: Top Moments

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Misa set to make NHL debut for Sharks

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Wild blow 3-goal lead, recover to defeat Kings in shootout

Burakovsky's goal in 3rd period lifts Blackhawks past Mammoth

Harley stepping up for Stars, eyes spot on Canada Olympic team

Boldy talks playing with Kaprizov, having Guerin as Wild GM in Q&A with NHL.com

Snuggerud scores twice for 1st multigoal game, Blues defeat Canucks

Couturier, Flyers defeat Panthers for Tocchet’s 1st win as coach

Mercer scores twice, Devils edge Blue Jackets

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Van Riemsdyk savors scoring in Red Wings debut at Maple Leafs

Sabres pushing forward after another winless start ‘not acceptable’

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

NHL Status Report: Misa to make debut for Sharks against Hurricanes

Stanley scores for Jets in win against Islanders

MacKinnon scores twice, Makar gets 1st to lead Avalanche past Sabres

Cirelli scores twice, Lightning hand Bruins 1st loss