NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 3 goals from 900 with Capitals

There are eight games on the schedule for Tuesday, two of which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Ovechkin eyes 900

Alex Ovechkin needs three goals to become the first player in NHL history to reach 900 after breaking Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals last season. The Washington Capitals captain has 33 hat tricks in his NHL career, one against the Tampa Bay Lightning (four goals in a 6-5 shootout win Dec. 10, 2013), his opponent Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN).

Kucherov chases 1,000

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov needs four points to reach 1,000. Kucherov (806 games) can become the fourth-fastest player born outside North America to hit the milestone, following Peter Stastny (682), Jari Kurri (716) and Jaromir Jagr (763). He has had 33 four-point games, second behind Connor McDavid (41) since entering the NHL in 2013-14.

Kaprizov cashing in

Kirill Kaprizov has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his first three games. No surprise. The Minnesota Wild forward often starts hot, and he can record his third straight season-opening point streak of at least four games at the Dallas Stars (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN). The only other players in the past 30 years to do that: Daniel Sedin (five games from 2010-11 to 2014-15), Brad Richards (four from 2009-10 to 2012-13), Daniel Alfredsson (four from 2001-02 to 2005-06) and Jagr (four from 1997-98 to 2000-01).