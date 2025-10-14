In NHL.com’s Q&A feature called “Sitting Down with …” we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week, we feature Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy.
Boldy talks playing with Kaprizov, having Guerin as Wild GM in Q&A with NHL.com
Confident forward determined to build on career season, help Minnesota go deeper in playoffs
Matt Boldy is on his way to making Bill Guerin's bold prediction from a year ago become reality.
Guerin, the Minnesota Wild general manager, said on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast before last season began that he thinks Boldy, Minnesota's 24-year-old forward, can be a 50-50 guy in the NHL, as in 50 goals and 50 assists in the same season.
Boldy fell short of that last season with 27 goals and 46 assists in 82 games, but he's three games into this season and already he has three goals and four assists with the Wild set to play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN).
"There's an awful lot to like about Matt," Guerin told NHL.com. "He's big and ultra skilled, but the thing I like the most is that he's growing into a leader and is focused on playing the right way and focused on winning."
Boldy, speaking to NHL.com before this season began, was asked if he agrees with Guerin's assessment that he can be a 50-50 player in the NHL, perhaps as soon as this season.
"Yeah. Sure. Yes," he said.
Boldy also said he already knew of Guerin's prediction that he made on the podcast before last season, and that he wasn't surprised by it.
"Well, I talk to Billy a lot, so we've had these conversations forever," Boldy said. "Having a guy like that on your side who is that confident in you makes you feel good about yourself for sure."
Boldy went on to talk more about himself, numbers he could produce, his Wild teammates, his own confidence and much more in a wide-ranging interview.
Speaking of 50 goals and 50 assists in a season, do you set specific goals like that for yourself at the start of the season, numbers you want to hit?
"I'm not a big numbers person, no. I like to produce. I know that I'm a big part of our offensive group with production, but I'm not really like, ‘I need to do this,’ or ‘I need to score tonight or get an assist.’ It's more if I'm playing well, I don't really care if it's an assist or a goal."
You mentioned that you have regular conversations with Bill Guerin. What do those do for you?
"He's definitely not afraid to talk to his guys, which I love. We're lucky. We have Bill Guerin as our GM, one of the best American-born players, Stanley Cups, goals forever. He's a good guy to have on your side. He's someone who has been through it all and knows what it's like so to talk to him, it's huge. He's able to talk you through ups and downs like when you're playing well how to keep it going and when things aren't going your way, [he provides] ways to get out of it. He does a good job of that."
Why do you think you and Kirill Kaprizov seem to work well together when you're on the same line?
"The biggest thing about him is as skilled as he is he works incredibly hard and never loses a battle or anything like that. I think when me, him and ‘Ek’ (Joel Eriksson Ek) play together, we're hard to get pucks off of. If you take it from one of us, there's another one of us there to get it and you have to take it from him. When you have that ability to win pucks, you just have the puck so much and skill takes over from there. I think that's probably the biggest reason."
OK, since you mentioned Joel Eriksson Ek, what is it about his game that helps to unlock your game when you're together?
"I think he just plays so hard. You know exactly what you're getting from him every night. He doesn't take nights off. He wins battles, he dishes the puck, he gets to hard areas. He scores maybe not the prettiest goals, but they still go in because he's right around the paint. He's one of my favorite people to play with. You know exactly what you're going to get -- he's going to work hard, win his battles and he'll get you the puck. You're usually starting with the puck, too, with how good he is on face-offs."
You scored five goals in six games in the playoff round against Vegas last season. Yes, it was in a loss, but did you carry any momentum from your individual performance from that into your offseason, training camp and the start here?
"I mean, I was mad we lost. Yeah, it's nice to score and it always is, but I'd rather have zero goals and play in the second round. I guess it does build you some confidence, but I'd say I was more upset losing than anything else."
OK, what about as you got into your summer and you were able to turn the page from last season, did you feel any momentum or added confidence from that individual performance in the playoffs to carry into this season?
"I think I'm a pretty confident in the type of player I am and what I can do, produce, and do for a team. I've always had that confidence, but when things go your way it definitely adds to whether it's your mental ability or your push to keep going to get better. But like I said, I'm pretty confident in my game and what I can bring to a team."
That's obviously not an uncommon answer among players of your generation. Was there any player in particular who you thought you played like or wanted to model your game after?
"Not really, no. I don't know, I admire a lot of guys’ games, but I also know how I play. I feel like if I tried to play like someone else it wouldn't go very well. When I'm playing well it's free, it's how I play. I'm not thinking of plays that other guys have made that I may or may not be able to make. I play like myself and I feel I'm better that way."
You're clearly confident. Where did you develop this confidence you have?
"I don't know. I think I kind of just grew up with it. Being around family, people that pick you up. My parents were in no way crazy hockey parents, but they expected a lot of me as a person and an athlete. They instilled a lot of values in me to want to be a competitor and to be the best at everything you can do. That's going to rub off on you."
Your dad was a football player. Do you think the fact that he has an understanding of what it takes to be an athlete helped you develop the confidence you have?
"Yes. Growing up, that was big for him. To be an athlete, me and my brother played a lot of sports, so even if we were just throwing a football in the backyard, he was making sure we at least moved athletically and looked athletic doing it. He's a competitive guy. He's strong-willed in his own way and not in a bad way; it's who he is as a person. My parents were never hard on me about hockey as long as I was working hard and being a good person. That's all they really cared about; that coupled with a brother who is almost five years older than you helps a lot. He played club hockey at Keene State. That was a big jump for me, especially when I'm 6 or 7 years old and he's 13 and we're competing."
A couple for you on teammates. Marco Rossi got a three-year deal. What kind of potential did he show you, show the team last season? He played 82 games, career high in points (60), goals (24). Where does it go from here?
"Yeah, he had a great year. I thought the growth from the year before was huge for him. Hopefully, that keeps going in that trajectory in a lot of different ways. I think he definitely cemented himself as a top-six center without a question. I think he deserves the deal, and I am really happy for him. We expect a lot from him and need a lot from him."
Filip Gustavsson is another I wanted to ask you about. When he puts up numbers the way he did last season, what does that do to set the foundation for your team?
"Look, when we're playing well, he's definitely a big part of it. He makes a lot of the saves he has to and keeps us in a lot of games. We play a lot of tight-scoring games, so to have a goalie back there that you trust and is playing well is huge. I think that's the biggest thing for us."
Is he as cool and calm off the ice as he looks on the ice?
"I think that's just how his brain works. I don't think it's tactical in a lot of ways; maybe it is and he just hides it really well. But he's just one of those people that he's calm at all times back there. Not much gets to him."