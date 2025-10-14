Boldy talks playing with Kaprizov, having Guerin as Wild GM in Q&A with NHL.com

Matt Boldy is on his way to making Bill Guerin's bold prediction from a year ago become reality.

Guerin, the Minnesota Wild general manager, said on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast before last season began that he thinks Boldy, Minnesota's 24-year-old forward, can be a 50-50 guy in the NHL, as in 50 goals and 50 assists in the same season.

Boldy fell short of that last season with 27 goals and 46 assists in 82 games, but he's three games into this season and already he has three goals and four assists with the Wild set to play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN).

"There's an awful lot to like about Matt," Guerin told NHL.com. "He's big and ultra skilled, but the thing I like the most is that he's growing into a leader and is focused on playing the right way and focused on winning."

Boldy, speaking to NHL.com before this season began, was asked if he agrees with Guerin's assessment that he can be a 50-50 player in the NHL, perhaps as soon as this season.

"Yeah. Sure. Yes," he said.

Boldy also said he already knew of Guerin's prediction that he made on the podcast before last season, and that he wasn't surprised by it.

"Well, I talk to Billy a lot, so we've had these conversations forever," Boldy said. "Having a guy like that on your side who is that confident in you makes you feel good about yourself for sure."

Boldy went on to talk more about himself, numbers he could produce, his Wild teammates, his own confidence and much more in a wide-ranging interview.