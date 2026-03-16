March 16 supplies hat trick of historic events in Canadiens lore

MONTREAL -- When you’re the oldest team in professional hockey, pre-dating the National Hockey League, anniversaries are going to crop up on your calendar.

But even by the standards of the Montreal Canadiens, March 16 basks in a spotlight, a hat trick of events spanning four decades which are important benchmarks in franchise history.

Check the boxes of the table being set for the infamous “Richard Riot;” Bernie Geoffrion becoming the second NHL player to score 50 goals in a season; and the Canadiens moving into Molson (now Bell) Centre, their home after 72 years at the legendary Montreal Forum.

On this date in 1955, superstar Maurice “Rocket” Richard was suspended by NHL President Clarence Campbell for the final three games of the regular season and all of the Stanley Cup Playoffs following a March 13 game in Boston.

Richard had struck linesman Cliff Thompson during a wild melee on Boston Garden ice during a battle with Bruins’ Hal Laycoe, blinded by rage, by the blood on his face from the stick he had taken over his head, or both.