Kakko has 3 points, Kraken score 6 to cruise past Panthers

McMann, Catton each gets goal, assist for Seattle; Florida had won 3 straight

Panthers at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Kaapo Kakko had a goal and two assists for the Seattle Kraken in a 6-2 win against the Florida Panthers at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

Bobby McMann, Berkly Catton, Ben Meyers, Ryan Winterton and Jamie Oleksiak each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (31-26-9), who won their second straight game following a 5-2 victory at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday after losing their previous four. Joey Daccord made 23 saves.

Eetu Luostarinen and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Panthers (33-30-3), who had won three in a row. Daniil Tarasov made 19 saves.

Meyers gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 5:28 of the first period when Frederick Gaudreau’s snap shot from the top of the right circle got tipped by Winterton and bounced off Meyers at the top of the crease before trickling over the goal line.

Catton, the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, extended it to 2-0 at 11:52. Kakko took a feed from Oleksiak and stickhandled down the slot. Tarasov stopped two attempts from Kakko, but Catton chipped the second rebound over a prone Tarasov.

Hinostroza scored 15 seconds later to cut it to 2-1 off a 2-on-1 rush after he hustled to the left post and redirected Luke Kunin’s cross-slot pass into an open net behind Daccord.

Winterton made it 3-1 at 18:24, finding a loose puck at the left side of the net and sweeping it into an open net behind Tarasov. Meyers’ initial shot off the rush hit the right post and caromed to Winterton in the crease.

Kakko pushed it to 4-1 at 3:20 of the second period, taking a feed from Vince Dunn below the goal line, then pushing to the front of the net and sweeping it around Tarasov and in.

McMann scored a power-play goal to make it 5-1 at 10:07 of the third period with a wrist shot from the slot past Tarasov’s glove.

Oleksiak then extended it to 6-1 at 14:37 on a one-timer from the slot through Tarasov’s five-hole off a feed from McMann, who has three goals and two assists in two games for the Kraken since being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 6.

Luostarinen found a rebound and swept it in with two seconds left for the 6-2 final.

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