NHL On Tap: Penguins could have Malkin, Crosby back for game at Avalanche

Panarin returns to MSG with Kings; Red Wings look to end skid

Malkin_Crosby_PIT_talk

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are five games on the NHL schedule Monday, including two televised nationally in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Return of Malkin and possibly Crosby vs. Avalanche

Evgeni Malkin will be back, and Sidney Crosby could be, too, when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit Nathan MacKinnon and the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ESPN, Prime, TVAS). Malkin finished serving the five-game suspension he received for slashing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on March 5. Pittsburgh (33-18-5) went 2-1-2 in Malkin’s absence, including 1-1-1 through the first three games of its five-game road trip, and is tied with the New York Islanders for second in the Metropolitan Division. Crosby hasn’t played since sustaining a lower-body injury while playing for Team Canada against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 18, but he has been skating with the Penguins during their trip. MacKinnon, who has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) and is plus-14 in his past 12 games, trails Connor McDavid by five points for the NHL lead with 109 (44 goals, 65 assists) and is a League-best plus-57 in 64 games. Colorado (44-12-9) has lost two of its past three games and its lead on the Dallas Stars for first the Central Division and League standings has been cut to three points.

Panarin's Garden party

Artemi Panarin will return to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG) for the first time since the forward was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 4. The 34-year-old played seven seasons with the Rangers and is ninth in their history with 607 points (205 goals, 402 assists) in 482 games. He has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 10 games with the Kings (27-24-15), who trail the Seattle Kraken by two points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. New York (28-30-8) has won four in a row and is 6-1-2 since returning from the Olympic break. Alexis Lafreniere has nine goals in his past 11 games to move within one of reaching 20 for the second time in his career (28 goals in 2023-24).

Red Wings look to end slide

The Detroit Red Wings begin a pivotal four-game homestand desperate for a win against the Calgary Flames on Prime Monday Night Hockey (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Prime). Detroit (36-23-8), which is trying to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015-16, has lost three straight (0-2-1) and five of six (1-3-2) to hold a one-point lead on the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings are also two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for third in the Atlantic Division. 

Bruins try to strengthen hold on playoff spot

The Boston Bruins can also tie for third in the Atlantic with a win at the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS). Boston (37-23-6) trails Montreal by two points and is tied in points with Detroit for the first wild card, one point ahead of Columbus. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy has eight points (four goals, four assists) during a six-game point streak, including two goals in a 3-2 shootout win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday that ended the Bruins’ seven-game road slide (0-3-4). New Jersey (33-31-2) wraps up a seven-game homestand in which it is 4-2-0 so far. Forward Jack Hughes (158 goals, 241 assists in 413 games) is one point from reaching 400 in the fewest games in Devils history, surpassing Kirk Muller (429 games).

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Stars seek franchise point streak record

The Dallas Stars can extend their point streak to a franchise-record 16 games when they host the Utah Mammoth (8 p.m. ET; FOX4, Utah16, Victory+). Dallas is 14-0-1 in its past 15 games to equal the franchise record set with a 12-0-3 run in 1998-99. The Stars (42-14-10) have won four in a row to climb within three points of the Avalanche for first in the Central and League standings. Forwards Matt Duchene (nine goals, 12 assists) and Jason Robertson (seven goals, 14 assists) each have 21 points to lead Dallas during its point streak. Goalie Jake Oettinger has a personal 12-game point streak (11-0-1, 2.45 goals-against average, .895 save percentage) and can equal the franchise record of 13 set by Casey DeSmith earlier this season (9-0-4 from Oct. 26-Dec. 23). Utah (34-27-6), which is three points ahead of Seattle for the first wild card in the West, will try to end a 0-2-2 slide.

The schedule

Calgary Flames at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Prime)

Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS)

Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG)

Utah Mammoth at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; FOX4, Utah16, Victory+)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ESPN, Prime, TVAS)

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