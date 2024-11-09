NHL On Tap: Jets look to keep rolling in matinee against Stars

Other Saturday games

Calgary Flames at Buffalo Sabres (1 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN)

Tage Thompson has had a point in 11 of 14 games this season for the Sabres (6-7-1). He has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists). The Flames (7-5-2) are playing the finale of a three-game road trip; each of the first two required overtime (1-0-1).

Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP)

The Panthers (10-3-1) will go for their seventh straight win, led by forward Sam Reinhart, who has a six-game point streak (10 points; six goals, four assists). Forward Travis Konecny has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past two games for the Flyers (5-8-1).

Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, CITY)

Goalie Linus Ullmark returns to Boston for the first time since being traded to Ottawa on June 24; he has a 3.02 GAA and .892 save percentage in six starts for the Senators (6-7-0). The Bruins (7-7-1) have won three of four.

New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG)

The Rangers (8-3-1) will look to respond after a 6-1 loss at home to the Sabres on Thursday. Forward Artemi Panarin got his 800th NHL point with an assist in the loss and leads New York with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 12 games. The Red Wings (6-6-1) are playing the second of a back-to-back following the 3-1 loss at Toronto on Friday.

Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT)

Alex Ovechkin will look to start a new goal streak after having a five-game run end for the Capitals (9-4-0) in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. The forward is 34 goals away from passing Gretzky for the NHL record (894). Jordan Kyrou can extend his goal streak to four games for the Blues (7-7-0); the forward has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 14 games.

New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN)

Jesper Bratt has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past two games for the Devils (9-5-2), who are 4-1-1 in their past six. Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists for the Islanders (6-6-2) in their 4-2 win at the Senators on Thursday. New York has won three of four.

Utah Hockey Club at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16)

Steven Stamkos has three goals in his past four games, but the Predators (4-9-1) have lost three straight. Utah (6-5-3) is looking to win consecutive games for the first time since winning its first three games of the season.

Carolina Hurricanes at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT)

The Hurricanes (10-2-0) can extend their winning streak to nine games in the first of a three-game road trip. Their eight-game run is the longest in the NHL this season and three from a franchise record set in 2022-23. Forward Martin Necas will look to extend his point streak to nine games (18 points; (six goals, 12 assists). Necas leads Carolina with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 12 games. Nathan MacKinnon had his 13-game point streak from the start of the season end in a 1-0 defeat at Winnipeg on Thursday, the Avalanche’s (6-8-0) fourth loss in five games.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KCAL)

Kings captain Anze Kopitar had a four-game point streak (six points; two goals, four assists) end in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Thursday. Los Angeles (8-4-3) is 5-2-1 in its past eight. The Blue Jackets (5-5-2) look to end a three-game skid (0-2-1); Kirill Marchenko leads them with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 12 games.