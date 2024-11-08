NHL Buzz: Rust could return for Penguins tonight

Milano out for Capitals; Peeke week to week for Bruins

Rust_PIT-skating

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust could return for the Penguins against the Washington Capitals on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

Rust took part in an optional morning skate Thursday but did not play in a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes and has missed five games because of a lower-body injury. Normally right wing on one of the top two lines, he has four points (three goals, one assist) in eight games this season.

Rust initially was labeled week to week. He was injured Oct. 26 during the third period of a 4-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks, favoring his right leg after battling with forward Nils Hoglander along the boards.

"It's always a good feeling when you're able to kind of rejoin the team and get back into somewhat normal things," Rust said Wednesday. "It's been a lot quicker than I expected. I wasn't as optimistic at first. ... I think now they've done a really good job of getting me back into shape. Hopefully things keep going in the right direction." -- Wes Crosby

Washington Capitals

Sonny Milano won't play for the Capitals against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) after the forward sustained an upper-body injury against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery initially said Milano will be "out for a bit," before correcting himself.

"I don't know timeline," Carbery said. "I shouldn't say that. He's out."

Jakub Vrana will replace Milano in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games. Carbery said Washington likely will recall a forward from Hershey of the American Hockey League to have an extra one on the roster for the trip to play at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun skated Friday morning in a regular jersey after practicing earlier this week in a noncontact jersey. Although Chychrun remained on the ice for extra work after the morning skate, Carbery didn't rule out him playing against Pittsburgh.

"I'll talk to the training staff and see how it goes," Carbery said. "I'll get an update after he's finished skating, but getting very close." -- Tom Gulitti

Boston Bruins

Andrew Peeke is week to week for the Bruins because of an upper-body injury.

The defenseman was injured during a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. He left at 11:24 of the first period after taking a hit into the corner boards from Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty. Peeke went to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Parker Wotherspoon played in Peeke's place alongside Mason Lohrei on Boston's third defense pair during a 4-3 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday, and is expected to fill in that role for the duration of Peeke's absence.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said the team does not plan to recall another defenseman from Providence of the American Hockey League "right now," but a move could be possible in the coming days.

Peeke has two assists in 13 games this season. -- Joe Pohoryles

Vegas Golden Knights

Ilya Samsonov did not travel with the Golden Knights and will miss their game at the Seattle Kraken on Friday (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG, SN, TVAS) because of an undisclosed injury.

The goalie did not play in a 4-3 overtime win against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday because of soreness or in a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said he doesn't expect Samsonov's injury to be long term, and he could play in their game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Samsonov is 3-1-1 with a 2.95 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in five games this season.

Adin Hill started against the Oilers with Akira Schmid, who was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, serving as the backup. -- Gerry Moddejonge

Related Content

Ullmark, Swayman share the ice once again

NHL honors 2024 HHOF Inductee Krissy Wendell-Pohl

Ovechkin-Crosby rivalry still going strong 20 years later

Jeannot to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 8

NHL EDGE stats: Kaprizov building early Hart Trophy case

Jeannot to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game

Matthews out for Maple Leafs against Red Wings with upper-body injury

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Ovechkin closing in on history for Penguins, Capitals

Burnside ‘covered League with integrity and passion’ en route to Hall of Fame

Wendell-Pohl's 'electric' skill paved way to Hall of Fame, Granato says

Wendell-Pohl showed goal-scoring flair on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hughes has 2 points, Canucks defeat Kings for 3rd win in row

Wild top Sharks, overcome Celebrini's first 2-goal game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

Hellebuyck gets 2nd straight shutout, Jets top Avalanche for 13th win in 14 games

Stankoven, Steel each gets goal, assist for Stars in win against Blackhawks

Swayman, Ullmark excited to share ice again when Bruins host Senators

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone