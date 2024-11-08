NHL Buzz: Rust could return for Penguins tonight

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust could return for the Penguins against the Washington Capitals on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

Rust took part in an optional morning skate Thursday but did not play in a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes and has missed five games because of a lower-body injury. Normally right wing on one of the top two lines, he has four points (three goals, one assist) in eight games this season.

Rust initially was labeled week to week. He was injured Oct. 26 during the third period of a 4-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks, favoring his right leg after battling with forward Nils Hoglander along the boards.

"It's always a good feeling when you're able to kind of rejoin the team and get back into somewhat normal things," Rust said Wednesday. "It's been a lot quicker than I expected. I wasn't as optimistic at first. ... I think now they've done a really good job of getting me back into shape. Hopefully things keep going in the right direction." -- Wes Crosby

Washington Capitals

Sonny Milano won't play for the Capitals against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) after the forward sustained an upper-body injury against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery initially said Milano will be "out for a bit," before correcting himself.

"I don't know timeline," Carbery said. "I shouldn't say that. He's out."

Jakub Vrana will replace Milano in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games. Carbery said Washington likely will recall a forward from Hershey of the American Hockey League to have an extra one on the roster for the trip to play at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun skated Friday morning in a regular jersey after practicing earlier this week in a noncontact jersey. Although Chychrun remained on the ice for extra work after the morning skate, Carbery didn't rule out him playing against Pittsburgh.

"I'll talk to the training staff and see how it goes," Carbery said. "I'll get an update after he's finished skating, but getting very close." -- Tom Gulitti