Canadiens open with five goals, ease past Bruins to push point streak to 12

Josh Anderson and Jake Evans each had a goal and an assist, and Cole Caufield also scored for the Canadiens (12-3-4), who are 9-0-3 during their point streak, and have lost once in regulation in their past 15 games (11-1-3). Jacob Fowler made 30 saves.

Fowler, the NHL Rookie of the Month in October, is 9-0-2 in 11 starts since Oct. 8, when he lost 5-3 to the Nashville Predators in his season debut.

Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and Elias Lindholm assisted on both goals for the Bruins (13-5-1), who had won four straight. Jeremy Swayman allowed four goals on 17 shots before he was replaced at 8:14 of the second period by Michael DiPietro, who made 13 saves in relief.

Kirby Dach put Montreal up 1-0 at 2:34 of the first with a wraparound goal. He curled around the right side of the offensive zone with the puck before sweeping behind the net and using his reach to stuff it inside the left post.

Anderson extended it to 2-0 at 8:36. Swayman made the save on Evans’ deflection of Mike Matheson’s shot from the right point, but Anderson came off the left post to bat the rebound out of the air and past Swayman stick side.

Matheson had an assist in his return after missing the past six games with a lower-body injury.

Evans made it 3-0 on the breakaway at 4:24 of the second period. Anderson’s stretch pass sent Evans in alone to score on a backhand between Swayman’s pads.

Caufield pushed it to 4-0 at 8:14. He drove in alone and fired a wrist shot past Swayman’s glove for Montreal’s second straight breakaway goal.

Phillip Danault extended it to 5-0 at 14:15 with a one-timer between DiPietro’s pads from the top of the right face-off circle.

Mittelstadt scored 38 seconds later to make it 5-1. He drove in on Fowler and tucked a backhand around his left pad.

Mittelstadt’s second straight goal just 52 seconds into the third period cut it to 5-2.

Canadiens forward Chris Kreider left at 6:27 of the third and did not return after an open-ice collision with Boston forward Mikey Essimont left him briefly lying prone on the ice before a stoppage in play. Kreider got up and hopped off to the dressing room without putting weight on his left leg.