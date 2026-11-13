Boldy scores hat trick, Wild defeat Maple Leafs to extend point streak to 10

It was Boldy's second hat trick this season and sixth in the NHL.

Michael McCarron scored, and Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves for the Wild (14-3-4), who are 8-0-2 during their point streak. Kirill Kaprizov had three assists to extend his point streak to 10 games (six goals, 12 assists).

Zack MacEwen had a goal and an assist, and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs (8-11-2), who have lost five straight. Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves.

Boldy opened the scoring at 17:53 of the first period with a snap shot from the slot off a feed from Kaprizov.

Matthews tied it 1-1 at 4:05 of the second period. He snuck behind the Wild defense fresh off the bench, took a pass from MacEwen and beat Wallstedt blocker side on a short breakaway.

MacEwen put Toronto up 2-1 at 6:59, burying a wrist shot from the left face-off circle over Wallstedt's blocker.

Boldy evened the score 2-2 with a power-play goal at 9:55. Quinn Hughes fed a pass to Boldy, who put a one-timer through traffic from above the right circle to the blocker side.

Boldy completed the hat trick to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead at 3:59 of the third period after snapping the puck glove side from the right dot.

McCarron pushed it to 4-2 at 7:34, collecting the rebound of a Blake Coleman shot and chipping the puck over Stolarz's left pad.

Danila Yurov scored an empty-net goal at 19:03 for the 5-2 final.

Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek left the game with 11:45 remaining in the second period after colliding with Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe.