NHL On Tap: Panthers host Devils seeking 8th straight win

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are seven games on the schedule for Tuesday, including one nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada:

Games of the day

New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS)

The Panthers (11-3-1) continue to pick up where they left off after winning the Stanley Cup in June, as they take a seven-game winning streak into their game against the Devils at Amerant Bank Arena. Florida forward Sam Reinhart, who had a career-high 94 points (57 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games last season, leads his team with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 15 games. Meanwhile, the Devils (10-6-2) are looking to get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after not qualifying last season. Center Jack Hughes continues to be one of the hottest young players in the League; the 23-year-old has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) 18 games. He had his 29th career three-point game (two goals, one assist), tied for fifth-most in Devils history with Aaron Broten, in a 4-3 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Saturday.

New York Islanders at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, MSGSN)

Connor McDavid is closing in on another milestone; the Oilers captain is five points away from 1,000 for his NHL career entering his 658th game, and he can become the fourth fastest to reach 1,000 points behind Wayne Gretzky (424), Mario Lemieux (513) and Mike Bossy (656). Edmonton (7-7-1) responded from back-to-back losses with a 7-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. The Islanders (6-6-3) were denied a third straight win Saturday when they blew a two-goal lead in the third period and lost in overtime to the Devils. Tuesday marks the start of a five-game road trip for New York. Forward Brock Nelson, who has 539 points (281 goals, 258 assists) in 854 career games, is three points away from tying Bob Bourne (542) for 10th in franchise history.

Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN3)

What’s not to enjoy watching about the Jets (14-1-0) right now? They have an NHL-record 14 wins in their first 15 games and become the fastest team in League history to reach 30 points when they visit the Rangers at Madison Square Garden in the start of a three-game road trip. Winnipeg’s 67 goals (including shootout-deciding ones) are the most by a team through 15 games of a season since the Buffalo Sabres scored 68 in that span in 2006-07. New York (9-3-1) has won seven of its past 10. Rangers forward Artemi Panarin will try to add to his four-game point streak (six points; four goals, two assists).

Other Tuesday games

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN4, TSN5)

The Maple Leafs (9-5-2) have won three in a row but will likely be without Auston Matthews for the fourth straight game. Matthews, who did not practice Monday, has been on injured reserve since Friday (retroactive to Nov. 3) with an upper-body injury. Toronto is 38-19-2 when Matthews has been unavailable since he entered the League in 2016-17. Center Shane Pinto will play for the Senators (7-7-0) after missing eight games with an undisclosed injury.

Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NESN)

Brad Marchand has six points (four goals, two assists) in as many games for the Bruins (7-7-2). The Blues (6-9-1) have lost two in a row, including 8-1 to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, the second time in six games they’ve allowed that many goals in a game.

Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNP)

This is the second half of a back-to-back for the Flames (8-5-3), who defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Monday after announcing forward Anthony Mantha will have ACL surgery Thursday and miss the remainder of the season. It’s the second of a six-game homestand for the Canucks (7-3-3); defenseman Quinn Hughes has one goal and six assists during a four-game point streak. Forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki is expected to make his NHL debut for Vancouver.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN, KONG)

Defenseman Dante Fabbro could make his debut with the Blue Jackets (5-7-2), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1). Fabbro was claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Sunday. The Kraken (6-8-1) ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Jared McCann leads Seattle with 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 15 games.