NHL Buzz: Ovechkin healthy scratch for Capitals against Blue Jackets

Alex Ovechkin will be a healthy scratch for the Capitals against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS).

Ovechkin has 70 points (42 goals, 28 assists) in 62 games this season and became the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer last Sunday when he got goal No. 895 in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders to pass Wayne Gretzky.

On Friday, more than 3,000 fans were on hand at Capital One Arena for a celebration honoring Ovechkin.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun will also be a healthy scratch. He has a career-high 20 goals and 47 points in 72 games this season.

Washington has clinched the Metropolitan Division and No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and will have home-ice advantage through at least the Eastern Conference Final. They have three regular-season games remaining after Saturday.