Kings hold off Avalanche, strengthen hold on 2nd in Pacific

Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves and had his streak of starts allow two goals or fewer end at 15, the second-longest since the NHL expanded in 1967-68. Miikka Kiprusoff did it in 16 consecutive starts in 2003-04.

The Kings (46-24-9) moved four points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division.

Brock Nelson scored his 300th and 301st NHL goals, Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves, and the Avalanche (48-25-4) have lost three of four.

Colorado, which is locked into third place in the Central Division and will open the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the road, rested several key players for the two-game Southern California road trip to wrap up the regular season. Among those held out were center Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed) and defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews, who were healthy scratches.

The Kings opened the scoring 4:03 into the first period when Byfield scored on a wrist shot from the high slot. The Avalanche unsuccessfully challenged that Kuzmenko was offside in the buildup, and Nichushkin was called for tripping during the penalty kill.

Fiala capitalized on the extended power play, dangling Jimmy Vesey before beating Blackwood with a wrist shot from the slot to make it 2-0 at 7:14.

Colorado cut it to 2-1 at 10:39 during a two-man advantage when Nelson took Charlie Coyle’s cross-slot pass and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle. Nelson reached 300 goals in 919 games.

Nichushkin tied it 2-2 at 2:13 of the second period with a wrist shot from just outside the crease off Artturi Lehkonen’s cross-slot pass.

Laferriere put the Kings back up 3-2 at 10:57 on a one-timer from the high slot set up by Brandt Clarke.

Anze Kopitar made it 4-2 at 16:02, backhanding in Adrian Kempe’s rebound.

Sam Malinski got the Avalanche back within 4-3 at 9:18 of the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle, but Fiala restored the two-goal margin at 12:11 on a one-timer in the slot from Laferriere.

Nelson got Colorado within 5-4 at 17:20 by beating Kuemper five-hole with Blackwood off for an extra attacker.