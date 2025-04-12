Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens try again to clinch berth in East

Wild can claim wild card in West; Jets, Golden Knights can lock up division titles

By NHL.com
Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2025 NHL postseason.

There are six days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 12.

On Tap

There are 11 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, each with playoff implications.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers (12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP)

The Islanders (34-33-11) are still breathing in the race for the second wild in the East, but they will be eliminated with any kind of loss against the Flyers (32-37-9) or if the Montreal Canadiens get one point against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Philadelphia has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS)

The Blue Jackets (36-33-9) avoided elimination when the Montreal Canadiens lost to the Ottawa Senators in regulation on Friday, but Columbus would be out with a regulation loss or if Montreal defeats Toronto in regulation. The Blue Jackets would also be eliminated with a Canadiens win in overtime or the shootout and anything other than a Columbus regulation win, or if Montreal loses in overtime or the shootout and Columbus loses in any way. The Capitals (50-19-9) have clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference and home-ice advantage through the conference final.

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS)

The Rangers (37-35-7) also stayed alive on Friday with the Canadiens loss but would be eliminated with any kind of loss to the Hurricanes or if the Canadiens get one point. Carolina (46-27-5) will finish second in the Metropolitan Division and face the New Jersey Devils in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, ALT)

The Kings (45-24-9) are trying to hold off the Edmonton Oilers in the race for second place in the Pacific Division. They lead the Oilers by two points with a game in hand. The Avalanche (48-28-4) will finish third in the Central Division and will play either the Winnipeg Jets or Dallas Stars in the first round.

Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B)

The Panthers (46-29-4) are still battling for position in the Atlantic Division; they are two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place and four behind the first-place Maple Leafs. The Sabres (35-37-6) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP)

The Canadiens (39-31-9) will try for the second straight night to clinch a playoff spot. They will get into the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season with a win in regulation. If Montreal gets a point, the Detroit Red Wings would be eliminated from playoff contention. Toronto (48-26-4) leads Tampa Bay by two points for the Atlantic Division lead.

Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, SNW, CITY)

The Jets (54-21-4) will lock up the Central Division and the top seed in the Western Conference with one point; they lead the Stars by six points with three games remaining. The Blackhawks (23-46-10) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Utah Hockey Club at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET: Utah 16, Victory+)

Dallas will either finish first or second in the Central Division. The Stars (50-23-6) need to win out and have the Jets lose all three of their games in regulation to have a chance to win the division. If Dallas finishes second, it will face Colorado in the Western Conference First Round. Utah (36-30-13) has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNNO, FDSNWI)

The Wild (43-30-7) play the second of a back-to-back following a 4-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Friday. The Wild remained in a points tie with the St. Louis Blues for the two wild-card spots in the West. They own the first tiebreaker over the Blues, which is regulation wins (33-31). Minnesota and St. Louis each is three points ahead of Calgary, which has a game in hand on each. The Canucks (37-29-13) have been elimnated from playoff contention.

Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS)

The Golden Knights (48-22-9) can clinch the Pacific title with a win and a Kings loss of any kind. That would lock them into playing the first wild card in the West, which is currently the Wild. The Predators (29-42-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KHN, KONG)

The Blues (43-30-7) also lead the Flames by three points for one of the wild card spots in the West, having played an extra game. They own the regulation-wins tiebreaker over the Flames (31-29). The Kraken (34-40-6) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

If playoffs started Saturday

Eastern Conference

(1A) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators
(2A) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3A) Florida Panthers
(1M) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens
(2M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3M) New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

(1P) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild
(2P) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3P) Edmonton Oilers
(1C) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues
(2C) Dallas Stars vs. (3C) Colorado Avalanche

About last night

There were five games on the NHL schedule Friday, four with playoff implications:

Ottawa Senators 5, Montreal Canadiens 2: The Senators (43-30-6) moved five points ahead of the Canadiens in the race for the first wild card in the East and prevented Montreal from clinching a playoff spot. The Senators are four points behind the Panthers for third in the Atlantic.

Detroit Red Wings 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (OT): Marco Kasper scored his second goal of the game at 3:22 of overtime to keep the Red Wings (37-35-7) alive in the hunt for a playoff spot. They are six points behind the Canadiens with three games to go. The Lightning trail the Maple Leafs by two points for first in the Atlantic but have played one more game. They are two points ahead of the Panthers for second in the division.

Edmonton Oilers 4, San Jose Sharks 2: The Oilers (46-28-5) clinched a playoff berth and moved to within two points of the Kings for second place in the Pacific. Edmonton has played one more game than Los Angeles; the two teams will likely meet in the first round.

Calgary Flames 4, Minnesota Wild 2: The Flames (38-27-14) continued their late push for a playoff spot. They are three points behind the Wild and Blues for the two wild-card spots in the West. Calgary has a game in hand on each.

