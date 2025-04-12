Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 12

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 12:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

* The Montreal Canadiens will clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs in regulation;

OR

If they defeat the Maple Leafs in overtime or the shootout AND with any result in the Columbus Blue Jackets-Washington Capitals game other than a Blue Jackets regulation win;

OR

If they get one point vs. the Maple Leafs AND the Blue Jackets lose to the Capitals in any fashion.

* The Capitals and Canadiens will be locked in as an Eastern Conference First Round matchup, with Washington having home-ice advantage, if the Canadiens lose in overtime or the shootout AND the Blue Jackets lose to the Capitals in any fashion.

* The Ottawa Senators will clinch the first wild card from the East if the Florida Panthers defeat the Buffalo Sabres in regulation AND the Canadiens lose to the Maple Leafs in any fashion.

* The Maple Leafs will clinch a top-two finish in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in the Eastern Conference First Round if they defeat the Canadiens in regulation;

OR

If they defeat the Canadiens in overtime or the shootout AND with any result from the Panthers-Sabres game other than a Panthers regulation win;

OR

If they get one point vs. the Canadiens AND the Panthers lose to the Sabres in any fashion;

OR

If the Panthers lose to the Sabres in regulation.

* The Panthers will clinch a top-three finish in the Atlantic Division if they defeat the Sabres in regulation.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

* The Minnesota Wild will clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Vancouver Canucks in any fashion AND the St. Louis Blues lose to the Seattle Kraken in any fashion.

* The Winnipeg Jets will clinch first place in the Central Division and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference if they get at least one point against the Chicago Blackhawks;

OR

With any result in the Dallas Stars-Utah Hockey Club game other than a Stars regulation win.

* The Vegas Golden Knights will clinch first place in the Pacific Division if they defeat the Nashville Predators in regulation;

OR

If they defeat the Predators in overtime or the shootout AND with any result in the Los Angeles Kings-Colorado Avalanche game other than a Kings regulation win;

OR

If they get one point vs. the Predators AND the Kings lose to the Avalanche in any fashion;

OR

If the Kings lose to the Avalanche in regulation.

* The Stars and Avalanche will be locked in as a Western Conference First Round matchup, with Dallas having home-ice advantage, if the Jets get at least one point vs. the Blackhawks;

OR

With any result from the Stars-Utah game other than a Stars regulation win.

* The Kings and Oilers will be locked in as a Western Conference First Round matchup, with home-ice advantage undecided, if the Golden Knights clinch first place in the Pacific Division in the scenarios listed above for Vegas.

