Predators ‘coming around’ after rough start to season, Trotz says 

TORONTO -- The Nashville Predators might bring up young players sooner if the team doesn’t improve, general manager Barry Trotz said Monday.

“Our plan won’t change,” Trotz said on the red carpet before the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony. “We have a lot of young kids coming. We have a lot of picks and prospects in the pipeline. I wanted to integrate those guys probably a little more at the end of this year and next year, but we may have to push it up a little bit if we don’t take strides forward, so that’s all.”

Nashville made bold offseason moves, signing forward Steven Stamkos to a four-year contract ($8 million average annual value), forward Jonathan Marchessault to a five-year contract ($5.5 million AAV) and defenseman Brady Skjei to a seven-year contract ($7 million AAV) July 1.

Stamkos, 34, had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. Marchessault, 33, had 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games for the Vegas Golden Knights. Skjei, 30, set an NHL career high with 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 80 games for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Now Nashville (5-9-2) is tied for the worst record in the NHL (.375 points percentage).

The Predators started 0-5-0. They have gone 5-4-2 since, including a 3-2 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Stamkos has eight points (four goals, four assists) and is minus-11. Marchessault has nine points (three goals, six assists) and is minus-10. Skjei has six points (two goals, four assists) and is minus-7.

“We got off to a bad start,” Trotz said before the game at Colorado. “We tried to be something that we weren’t. I think we’re coming around. After the 0-5 start, we’re 5-4-1 in the last 10. We’ve played some good teams. I see us being more consistent, getting more balance in our game.

“I thought we were stale. We had all home games to start. We really didn’t go on the road, a little older team. So, we dug ourselves a hole, and we we’ll have to dig ourselves out of it. I know last year we were able to do it. I don’t know if we’ll be able to do it or not.”

The Predators were 27-25-2 on Feb. 15, four points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. They went 20-5-3 the rest of the way to earn the first wild card before losing to the Vancouver Canucks in six games in the first round.

“We’re basically similar to the team we were last year with a little more pop,” Trotz said. “Our special teams are good, and our 5-on-5 game has been not very good. If we can get more balance there, then I think we’re going to be a team that will consistently move up the ladder.”