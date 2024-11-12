Wild GM Guerin talks hot start to season in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin.

Bill Guerin is a busy man these days, splitting his time between the Wild and his role as general manager for the United States for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

But as the Wild compete for a top spot in the Central Division and the time to finalize rosters for the tournament draws near, Guerin says he's having no issue finding time to fit in all his work.

"It's just actually putting the time aside," he said. "There is time, but we've had to be very conscious of putting time aside. I have great help around me, and these guys have all been extremely helpful. They've taken a lot off of my plate, helping with decisions. It's been a real good team effort."

Guerin discussed the 4 Nations Face-Off, his history in international hockey, what's helped the Wild have such a strong start to the season and more.

What's been the biggest advantage of coach John Hynes having a full training camp after coming in 20 games into last season?

"I just think he's had the time to implement the things that he didn't have time to last year. When you come in midseason, there's just ... the players are already into certain things, into certain systems. It's really hard to just give them all the information that you want to give them. I think after a long summer, guys decompress, they clear their heads, they come back and they get fresh messaging, and they learn what John emphasizes. I think the fact that they're focused on detail and certain aspects of ... not just systems, but playing winning hockey. And they bought in."

Kirill Kaprizov seems to be the biggest beneficiary of the coaching change. He's had a tremendous start to the season with 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 15 games. Is anything different for him this season?

"Kirill is motivated like very few guys. He's always motivated, but I think him and John have created a really good relationship. I know John's communicating with him all the time. Kirill is a special player, but even special players want to be talked to, communicated with, helped, and I think that with the way that they're interacting, it's beneficial to Kirill."

You can talk to Kaprizov about a new contract as soon as July 1. I know that's pretty far off, but do you approach any of your business this season with an eye on what his salary could possibly be?

"No. We're a long way away from that. We're just focusing on the season. We just want to play. Kirill just wants to play hockey. We just want to play hockey. We'll figure all that out later."

MIN@ANA: Kaprizov nets his second goal of game with PPG

You were on hand for one of the cooler moments of the early part of the season, goalie Filip Gustavsson scoring a goal. What was your vantage point of that?

"It was great. There was not much time left, so I was checking something on my phone and I heard the crowd kind of [get loud]. Then I heard [assistant GM] Mike Murray, and then I heard [goaltending coach] Freddie Chabot, and I'm like, 'All right, something's going on, I've got to look up,' and I see him put the puck down, he's shooting, and then it goes in. It was just fantastic. You know what? It's good for him, but it's good for the team too, that's great for the morale and the camaraderie and all that stuff."

One of the biggest smiles on the bench was from goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. How has it been watching him so far on this final lap around the NHL before he retires after the season?

"It's nothing new. This is just 'Flower.' He doesn't want a farewell tour. He just wants to go about his everyday business. But that just happens to be the way he is."

From playing with Fleury and being around him in your front office roles in Pittsburgh and Minnesota, is there a particular memory or moment that stands out for you with him?

"My favorite memory is when he stopped Nick Lidstrom on that shot in 2009 [Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final]. That is my favorite memory of Flower."

Were you on the ice when he made that save?

"No, I wasn't on the ice. We were preserving a lead. I was on the bench having a heart attack. You could talk about all the practical jokes and this and that, and that's what Flower is. But he's just a great friend and a great person. I'm close with him. Our families are close. It's just, you're a better person for knowing Flower."

As good of a person as he is, he and Gustavsson give you two No. 1 goalies. In your role, how comforting is that?

"We're confident in all of our goaltenders, all three. 'Wally' [Jesper Wallstedt] is in the mix too. He's in a much different role. As for 'Gus' and Flower, we're super confident in both those guys, and we're confident in Wally. We're in a good spot goaltending-wise."

MIN@STL: Gustavsson launches the puck for first goalie goal of the season

You played for some pretty accomplished general managers in the international tournaments: Lou Lamoriello at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey and the 1998 Olympics, Craig Patrick at the 2002 Olympics, Larry Pleau at the 2005 World Cup of Hockey and Don Waddell at the 2006 Olympics. Have you checked in with any of them for help when it comes to the 4 Nations Face-Off?

"I've talked to Don Waddell a lot. I check in with Lou on a lot of other stuff. I've got [senior advisor to the GM] Ray Shero around, who's got a lot of advice. For the most part, I'm kind of leaning on my personal experiences. But those guys have always been great sounding boards for me, regardless of the situation."

Do you have a favorite moment from your international career? Winning gold at the 1996 World Cup?

"Yeah, that's one of the highlights of my career. It was crazy. It was a very proud moment."

