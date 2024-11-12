Wild GM Guerin talks hot start to season in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin.

Bill Guerin is a busy man these days, splitting his time between the Wild and his role as general manager for the United States for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

But as the Wild compete for a top spot in the Central Division and the time to finalize rosters for the tournament draws near, Guerin says he's having no issue finding time to fit in all his work.

"It's just actually putting the time aside," he said. "There is time, but we've had to be very conscious of putting time aside. I have great help around me, and these guys have all been extremely helpful. They've taken a lot off of my plate, helping with decisions. It's been a real good team effort."

Guerin discussed the 4 Nations Face-Off, his history in international hockey, what's helped the Wild have such a strong start to the season and more.

What's been the biggest advantage of coach John Hynes having a full training camp after coming in 20 games into last season?

"I just think he's had the time to implement the things that he didn't have time to last year. When you come in midseason, there's just ... the players are already into certain things, into certain systems. It's really hard to just give them all the information that you want to give them. I think after a long summer, guys decompress, they clear their heads, they come back and they get fresh messaging, and they learn what John emphasizes. I think the fact that they're focused on detail and certain aspects of ... not just systems, but playing winning hockey. And they bought in."

Kirill Kaprizov seems to be the biggest beneficiary of the coaching change. He's had a tremendous start to the season with 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 15 games. Is anything different for him this season?

"Kirill is motivated like very few guys. He's always motivated, but I think him and John have created a really good relationship. I know John's communicating with him all the time. Kirill is a special player, but even special players want to be talked to, communicated with, helped, and I think that with the way that they're interacting, it's beneficial to Kirill."

You can talk to Kaprizov about a new contract as soon as July 1. I know that's pretty far off, but do you approach any of your business this season with an eye on what his salary could possibly be?

"No. We're a long way away from that. We're just focusing on the season. We just want to play. Kirill just wants to play hockey. We just want to play hockey. We'll figure all that out later."