Blue Jackets cruise past Capitals, keep playoff hopes alive

Greaves makes 21 saves for 1st shutout, Fantilli scores twice; Ovechkin rested for Washington

Capitals at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Jet Greaves made 21 saves for his first NHL shutout, and the Columbus Blue Jackets kept their Stanley Cup Playoff hopes alive with a 7-0 win against the Washington Capitals at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

Adam Fantilli had two goals, and James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets (37-33-9), who won their third straight game. Sean Monahan and Kent Johnson each had a goal and an assist.

Columbus trails the Montreal Canadiens by four points for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference and can be eliminated if Montreal defeats the Toronto Maple Leafs later Saturday.

Hunter Shepard allowed seven goals on 26 shots for the Capitals (50-20-9) in his season debut.

Forward Alex Ovechkin, who set the NHL all-time goals record last Sunday, and defenseman Jakob Chychrun each did not play due to rest. Washington previously clinched the Metropolitan Division and No. 1 seed in the East.

Zach Werenski made it 1-0 at 1:00 of the first period from the left face-off dot. His 21st goal set the Blue Jackets record for most goals by a defenseman in a season.

Johnson upped the lead to 2-0 at 4:45 scoring in front.

Fantilli made it 3-0 at 19:24, completing the rush with Johnson that started with Fantilli's check at the other end that leveled Ryan Leonard.

Fantilli then made it 4-0 at 2:01 of the second period.

Monahan increased the lead to 5-0 at 4:37 at the crease from a setup by Kirill Marchenko, and Cole Sillinger extended it to 6-0 at 5:14, taking a pass in the slot from Dmitri Voronkov. It was his first goal in 15 games.

Van Riemsdyk scored for the 7-0 final at 17:41 of the third.

