Hurricanes defeat Rangers, eliminate them from playoff contention

Seth Jarvis had a goal and two assists, Jackson Blake and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 28 saves for the Hurricanes (47-27-5), who had lost four in a row. Sebastian Aho had two assists.

Carolina will finish second in the Metropolitan Division and face the New Jersey Devils in the Eastern Conference First Round.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (37-36-7), who have lost four of their past five and will miss the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck each had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead at 9:02 of the first period when Jalen Chatfield put a wrist shot under the crossbar from the point.

Jarvis made it 2-0 at 17:46. He took a no-look pass by Aho from behind the goal and chipped the puck past Shesterkin from the left hash marks.

Blake gave Carolina a 3-0 lead at 2:02 of the second period. His centering pass went off the skates of Jarvis, who then tipped the puck back to the rookie for a goal from the left side of the crease.

Mark Jankowski made it 4-0 at 12:59 with a snap shot in the right face-off circle off a pass from William Carrier.

Will Cuylle cut it to 4-1 at 19:43 with a low snap shot from the left circle.

The Hurricanes made it 5-1 at 3:45 of the third period. Staal skated from Carolina’s defensive zone, held off New York defenseman Braden Schneider and drove to the net before scoring with a shot under Shesterkin’s right arm.

Miller pulled New York within 5-2 on the power play at 6:07, one-timing a shot in the left circle.

Adam Fox then made it 5-3 at 9:02, scoring with a backhand after Panarin fed him cutting to the slot.

Jordan Martinook scored an empty-net goal to make it 6-3 with 3:33 remaining, and Logan Stankoven added another with 2:01 left for the 7-3 final.