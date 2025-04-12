Islanders lose to Flyers in shootout, eliminated from playoff contention

Bo Horvat tied it 3-3 for the Islanders with 1:01 remaining in the third period with goalie Marcus Hogberg pulled for the extra skater. Bobby Brink then scored the only goal of the shootout in the fifth round to help win it for Philadelphia.

Tyson Foerster scored twice, and Jakob Pelletier scored for the Flyers (33-37-9), who have won five of six. Samuel Ersson made 37 saves.

Noah Dobson and Anders Lee each had a goal and an assist for New York (34-33-12), which has lost nine of 11 and will miss the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. Marcus Hogberg made 19 saves.

Foerster put the Flyers ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 3:28 of the second period. The forward skated through the crease and lifted a backhand under the crossbar.

Lee tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 10:54 when he tipped a Noah Dobson shot past Ersson.

Dobson gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 17:58, scoring off a behind-the-back pass from Horvat.

Pelletier tied it 2-2 at 4:29 of the third period after finishing a breakout with Owen Tippett and Ryan Poehling, sliding a puck between Hogberg's pads.

Foerster’s second goal of the game put the Flyers ahead 3-2 at 10:34 with a goal from the slot. It was the forward's sixth goal during a three-game streak.