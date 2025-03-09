NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 10 goals to Gretzky's record, 1 point from No. 1,600 for Capitals against Kraken

Other Sunday games

New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)

The Devils (33-25-6), without forward Jack Hughes and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler for the rest of the season and defenseman Dougie Hamilton for an extended period, have lost three straight games and are 7-8-0 in their past 15. The Flyers (27-29-8) have lost three in a row with forward Matvei Michkov ranking third in a tight rookie scoring race. His 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 62 games are behind Macklin Celebrini's 48 points and Lane Hutson's 49.

Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN3)

The Jets (44-16-4) have won two straight after losing their previous three (0-2-1). Josh Morrissey has four straight 10-goal seasons to tie Dustin Byfuglien (2013-14 to 2016-17) for most by a Jets/Atlanta Thrashers defenseman. The Hurricanes (37-22-4) will play their first game since the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, when they sent Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars after being unable to sign him to a new contract. The game should mark the Hurricanes debut for Logan Stankoven, who was acquired in the Rantanen deal.

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS)

The Kings (32-20-9) ended a five-game skid (0-3-2) by defeating the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime Saturday. The Golden Knights (38-18-6) have won four in a row and seven of eight, including 4-0 against the Penguins on Friday. Jack Eichel has an NHL career-high 55 assists in 61 games.

Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; SN, Victory+)

The Stars (41-20-2) got a goal and an assist from Rantanen on Saturday in his debut, a 5-4 loss at the Edmonton Oilers. Wyatt Johnston, who signed a five-year, $42 million contract with Dallas on Saturday, takes a five-game goal streak (seven goals) into Vancouver. Elias Pettersson scored his first goal in 16 games for the Canucks (29-22-11) in a 3-1 win against the Wild on Friday.

New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks (9 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13)

The Islanders (29-26-7) have won four of five and play the second of a back to back after a 4-2 victory at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Though the Ducks (27-28-7) have lost three of four, Sam Colangelo has goals in each of his past three games and Mason McTavish has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past six.