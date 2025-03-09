Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are nine games on the schedule for Sunday, including two nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada.
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 10 goals to Gretzky's record, 1 point from No. 1,600 for Capitals against Kraken
Wild goalie Fleury could face Penguins for final time; Blue Jackets visit Rangers competing for wild card in East
© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images
Games of the day
Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals (3:30 p.m. ET; KHN, MNMT, KONG, SN (JIP), SN360)
Alex Ovechkin gets back to work trying to equal and surpass Wayne Gretzky, this time against the Seattle Kraken at Capital One Arena. The Capitals captain is 10 goals from the NHL record, one point from becoming the 11th player in NHL history to reach 1,600 and has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games against the Kraken. Washington (41-14-8) leads the Eastern Conference. Seattle (27-33-4) is 2-4-0 in its past six games, but 15-0-0 when leading after two periods, one of only two teams (Minnesota Wild, 24-0-0) undefeated in that scenario this season.
THE GR8 CHASE: Alex Ovechkin pursues Wayne Gretzky's record
Visit NHL.com/GR8Chase to watch classic milestone goals & highlights, read exclusive stories and more!
Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild (3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)
This could be the last time that Marc-Andre Fleury sees his old team, the Penguins (24-31-10) in what is expected to be his final season in the NHL. Fleury was selected No. 1 by the Penguins in the 2003 NHL Draft, won the Stanley Cup with them in 2009, '16 and '17, played 13 seasons in Pittsburgh and owns team records for most games played, wins and shutouts by a goalie. Sidney Crosby could become the 16th player in NHL history and second active with at least17 seasons of 20 or more goals. He has 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 25 games against the Wild (36-23-4).
Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers (6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG, SN, TVAS)
The Blue Jackets (30-24-8) are trying to fight off the Rangers (31-26-6) for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams are tied for the second wild card with the Blue Jackets having a game in hand. Zach Werenski is second in goals (20), tied for second in assists (46) and second in points (66) among defensemen. He set a Blue Jackets record for most points at his position in one season and is one goal and assist from his own records set in 2019-30 and 2023-23, respectively. The Rangers led 3-1 in the third period against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday before losing 4-3 in overtime.
Other Sunday games
New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)
The Devils (33-25-6), without forward Jack Hughes and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler for the rest of the season and defenseman Dougie Hamilton for an extended period, have lost three straight games and are 7-8-0 in their past 15. The Flyers (27-29-8) have lost three in a row with forward Matvei Michkov ranking third in a tight rookie scoring race. His 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 62 games are behind Macklin Celebrini's 48 points and Lane Hutson's 49.
Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN3)
The Jets (44-16-4) have won two straight after losing their previous three (0-2-1). Josh Morrissey has four straight 10-goal seasons to tie Dustin Byfuglien (2013-14 to 2016-17) for most by a Jets/Atlanta Thrashers defenseman. The Hurricanes (37-22-4) will play their first game since the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, when they sent Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars after being unable to sign him to a new contract. The game should mark the Hurricanes debut for Logan Stankoven, who was acquired in the Rantanen deal.
Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS)
The Kings (32-20-9) ended a five-game skid (0-3-2) by defeating the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime Saturday. The Golden Knights (38-18-6) have won four in a row and seven of eight, including 4-0 against the Penguins on Friday. Jack Eichel has an NHL career-high 55 assists in 61 games.
Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; SN, Victory+)
The Stars (41-20-2) got a goal and an assist from Rantanen on Saturday in his debut, a 5-4 loss at the Edmonton Oilers. Wyatt Johnston, who signed a five-year, $42 million contract with Dallas on Saturday, takes a five-game goal streak (seven goals) into Vancouver. Elias Pettersson scored his first goal in 16 games for the Canucks (29-22-11) in a 3-1 win against the Wild on Friday.
New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks (9 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13)
The Islanders (29-26-7) have won four of five and play the second of a back to back after a 4-2 victory at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Though the Ducks (27-28-7) have lost three of four, Sam Colangelo has goals in each of his past three games and Mason McTavish has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past six.