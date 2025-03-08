Michkov settling in just fine with Flyers, living in Philadelphia 

Russian teen handling expectations, new culture during stellar rookie season

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Matvei Michkov understood there would be ups and downs during his rookie season with the Philadelphia Flyers.

He was 19 years old, moving to a new country, having to learn a new language and customs, all with the expectation of being the kind of superstar Philadelphia hasn't seen since Eric Lindros arrived in 1992.

"It was really hard in the beginning because I couldn't speak any language," Michkov said through an interpreter. "In general, day by day, it has become easier. Not just the language but the lifestyle as well."

Michkov, who turned 20 on Dec. 9, appears to be settling in just fine.

Entering the Flyers' game against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS), he's second among NHL rookies with 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in 61 games, putting him among the favorites for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

Michkov has been even better since the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, looking refreshed and reenergized with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in six games. He's averaged 16:39 of ice time, including 17:01 against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

That's in contrast to where he was in the 10 games before the break, when he looked worn out and had three points (two goals, one assist). He played less than 10:00 in two of them, well below his season average of 16:06.

"The rest was important," Michkov said. "I had to do it. I rested a little bit and came back with a clear head and started doing what I can do. Start feeling a little bit more confident and a little bit easier plays."

WPG@PHI: Michkov puts the Flyers on the board late in the 3rd

Teammates have noticed the improvement.

“I think it's a lot mentally. ... He feels fresh, he looks fresh. He's told me he feels mentally fresh, and it was good for him to kind of get away,” said Flyers captain Sean Couturier, who has been on a line with Michkov and Owen Tippett since the team returned from the 4 Nations break last month. “I think maybe he's not used to playing so many games back-to-back, such a condensed schedule, especially this year. So, I think that break really helped him. He's looked good since the break."

Michkov has looked just as good off the ice as he's continued his adjustment to life in North America.

"I'm starting to understand the boys and the boys are understanding me as well," he said. "Speaking with Tippett a lot, 'Coots,' so we can get chemistry on the ice."

Couturier said Michkov has started talking more in the locker room and on the bench during games.

"I think it was a lot harder, for me personally, at the start of the year, because of the language," Couturier said. "We weren't sure if he always understood or not. Now I feel he's starting to understand more. He's starting to open up and give feedback, talk back. You can kind of understand where he's coming from. ... You can mess around, you can have some good conversations with him. It's not anymore, like, yeah, yeah, yeah, where you don't know if he's understanding or not.

“He'll actually try to understand. If he doesn't understand, he'll try to make sure he gets the point, whether it's a conversation or a joke. He's getting more comfortable just to kind of give some feedback and wanting to learn."

That level of communication also applies to his relationship with coach John Tortorella.

During training camp, general manager Daniel Briere said, "I have no doubt there's going to be some fireworks here and there," and there have been, with Michkov being scratched for two games in early November and Tortorella cutting his ice time in others.

But as Michkov's grasp of English has grown, so has their ability to discuss issues that arise during games or in video sessions.

"I understand the coach, I understand what he's asking and he's talking about, which helps me in a lot of things," Michkov said. "The most important thing is I understand him, and I think if I speak my opinion he understands it."

Tortorella said things have progressed so well that power skating coach Slava Kuznetsov, who has acted as an interpreter, isn't needed as much anymore.

"Just met with the team ... and I'm speaking to him in front of the team, him and I, just like I do with every other player," Tortorella said. "There are certain situations that I want to make sure, because I'm just not sure he does understand, and that's when I'll use Slava. But we can't fall on that all the time, using an interpreter. There needs to be communication eventually, consistently, as we go through this. That's moved right along too."

Michkov also is starting to feel more comfortable living in the Philadelphia area, where he shares a home with his mother, Maria, and his brother, Prokhor.

He's even managed to bring a bit of Russia into the Flyers' practice site.

"Mom and the chefs we have with the team, they cook a lot of good food," Michkov said.

Michkov admits he's far from a finished product, but Tortorella and Flyers teammates said Michkov's competitiveness and coachability, including willingness to improve his play away from the puck, shows a strong foundation is in place for future success.

"There's a lot of work to do with him, even if he's a great offensive player, to understand the overall game," Couturier said. "But he's getting there, or at least he's improving. He's learning, and he wants to learn. That's the big thing -- he'll ask questions here and there to make sure he's doing the right thing if he's not sure. That's fun to see, a young guy that wants to get better.

"But it's definitely exciting to see the future for the Flyers, and him a part of it. He's a big part of it and hopefully we can play together for a while."

