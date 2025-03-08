Michkov settling in just fine with Flyers, living in Philadelphia 

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Matvei Michkov understood there would be ups and downs during his rookie season with the Philadelphia Flyers.

He was 19 years old, moving to a new country, having to learn a new language and customs, all with the expectation of being the kind of superstar Philadelphia hasn't seen since Eric Lindros arrived in 1992.

"It was really hard in the beginning because I couldn't speak any language," Michkov said through an interpreter. "In general, day by day, it has become easier. Not just the language but the lifestyle as well."

Michkov, who turned 20 on Dec. 9, appears to be settling in just fine.

Entering the Flyers' game against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS), he's second among NHL rookies with 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in 61 games, putting him among the favorites for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

Michkov has been even better since the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, looking refreshed and reenergized with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in six games. He's averaged 16:39 of ice time, including 17:01 against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

That's in contrast to where he was in the 10 games before the break, when he looked worn out and had three points (two goals, one assist). He played less than 10:00 in two of them, well below his season average of 16:06.

"The rest was important," Michkov said. "I had to do it. I rested a little bit and came back with a clear head and started doing what I can do. Start feeling a little bit more confident and a little bit easier plays."