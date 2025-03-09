Rantanen makes big 1st impression in Stars debut following blockbuster trade

Forward has goal, assist in loss to Oilers; ‘I think we’ll keep him,’ coach says

Mikko Ranatanen DAL first impression

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Mikko Rantanen made quite a first impression on the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

“I think Rantanen is going to be all right for us,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “I think we’ll keep him.”

You think?

The forward, acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday before signing an eight-year, $96 million contract with Dallas, had a goal and assist in a 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in his Dallas debut.

He played 21:56 of ice time, predominately on the top line, played 3:52 on the power play, and absorbed two big hits. Not bad for someone who had to fly across North America from Raleigh to Edmonton after the trade Friday afternoon.

“I’m obviously trying to help the team in any way I can, and sometimes it’s on the (score) sheet and sometimes it’s just trying to defend well,” Rantanen said. “It’s just trying to make plays. The power play felt pretty good right away. There’s really good players around, so it makes it easier and hopefully it gets better and better.”

Top NHL storylines for final stretch of 2024-25 season

You May Also Like

Top NHL storylines for final stretch of 2024-25 season

Rantanen registered his first point with Dallas -- an assist -- on the power play at 5:48 of the first period to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. He sent a pass from the right face-off circle to Jason Robertson in front, who tipped it on net and Wyatt Johnston scored on the rebound.

The Oilers scored the next five goals, before Rantanen started the Stars’ rally with a power-play goal at 5:06 of the third period, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Matt Duchene over the glove of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.

“We pretty much knew everything about him, it’s just nice to have him on our side now,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said. “Obviously highly skilled, one of the best players in this League and we saw that tonight.”

DAL@EDM: Rantanen snaps one upstairs on the power play

Along with his offensive prowess, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Rantanen displayed his toughness and ability to take a hit. He was drilled behind his own net by Oilers forward Max Jones at 11:36 of the second period, then got crushed by defenseman Jake Walman at the Dallas blue line with 19 seconds left in the period.

“Sometimes it happens, I can take those, it’s fine,” Rantanen said. “It’s part of hockey and sometimes it wakes you up when you get buried like that. It’s part of the physical game, we knew it was going to be like that, I just have to do a better job trying to avoid those.”

Dallas made it 5-4 game with 10:42 left in the third period but couldn’t get the equalizer with Rantanen on the ice with a goalie Jake Oettinger out for the extra skater.

Rantanen started the game on the right wing with center Roope Hintz and Robertson on the left. Hintz was injured at 9:15 of second period when a shot from Oilers forward Adam Henrique deflected off his stick and up into his face.

“He played with Robertson most of the night, we doubled him up when Roope Hintz went out with some of our fourth line guys to get him out there a little bit more,” DeBoer said. “I liked him on the power play, we’re going to be able to use him a lot of different ways.”

Rantanen said Dallas made a great first impression on him as well.

“I can tell they really like to play with the puck and that’s a big reason why I wanted to come here, they have a lot of good players, they’re a deep team,” Rantanen said. “Even when Roope goes down, he’s one of the best players for sure, we can still score and almost tie the game in the third without him. It tells you how deep the team is and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Rantanen was selected by the Colorado Avalanche No. 10 in the 2015 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old played 11 seasons in Colorado, winning the Stanley Cup in 2022. Colorado, believing it would not be able to sign the pending unrestricted free agent to a new contract after this season, traded him to Carolina in a three-team deal involving the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24.

On Friday, Carolina flipped him to Dallas for forward Logan Stankoven and four draft picks after it could not sign him to a deal.

“He’s a special player, but I’ve known that for a long time playing against him,” Stars defenseman Matt Dumba said. “It’s an awesome addition to our group and it’s going to be a lot of fun the rest of the way.”

Dallas believes trading for Rantanen could be the final piece to winning the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1999. The Stars (41-20-2), who lost to the Oilers in the Western Conference Final last season, are second in the Central Division, eight points behind the Winnipeg Jets (44-16-4).

“It means a lot,” Benn said. “It shows that everyone in this organization believes in us, and when you can add a piece like that, that doesn’t come around very often, it’s definitely nice as a player. We lost a great teammate in [Stankoven], one guy everyone loved but that’s part of the business. But to get a player like Mikko is huge for this group.”

Related Content

Rantanen has goal, assist in Stars debut, Oilers hang on for win 

Rantanen traded to Stars by Hurricanes, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Rantanen's trade to Stars caps 'crazy' stretch for high-scoring forward

Central Division rivals make moves in 'arms race' prior to NHL Trade Deadline

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Nelson traded to Avalanche by Islanders

Rantanen has goal, assist in Stars debut, Oilers hang on for win 

Johnston signs 5-year, $42 million contract with Stars

Pageau gets 3 points, Islanders defeat Sharks

Top storylines for final stretch of 2024-25 regular season

Byfield scores in OT, Kings edge Blues to end 5-game skid

Stamkos hat trick lifts Predators past Blackhawks in OT

Price 'would have loved to have played' for Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off

Nichushkin hat trick lifts Avalanche past Maple Leafs for 5th straight win

Wolf makes 26 saves, Flames shut out Canadiens

Vanecek shuts out Sabres in debut, Panthers win 6th straight game

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Bruins 'crushed' to see several teammates go before NHL Trade Deadline

NHL Buzz: Vanecek makes Panthers debut against Sabres

Save of the Season? Gibson somehow stops puck with behind-the-back stop

Swayman, Bruins shut out Lightning, end 3-game losing streak

Panthers thrilled to have Marchand on their side after trade from Bruins