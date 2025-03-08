Fleury hoping for 'bragging rights' in final start against Penguins

VANCOUVER -- Marc-Andre Fleury will enter his last game against the Pittsburgh Penguins thinking about great friends and hopeful final bragging rights.

Fleury is expected to start for the Minnesota Wild when they host Pittsburgh on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS), the final chapter between the 40-year-old goalie and the franchise he grew up with, and his final game against Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

"It's always still weird when I play against them," Fleury said Friday, prior to a 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in which he backed up Filip Gustavsson. "Obviously I like to win against them to get a little bit of bragging rights, but they've been such great teammates and good friends and so it's fun to cross paths."

Fleury previously announced plans to retire following this season, ending a 22-year career that began with the Penguins selecting him with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft. He started in the NHL that same season as an 18-year-old and played 12 more in Pittsburgh, winning the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017) as part of a "core four" with Crosby, Malkin and Letang before being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.