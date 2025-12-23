NHL On Tap: Crosby, Matthews go head-to-head before holiday break

There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, the last day before the holiday break. Four games will be nationally televised in the United States, three of which are part of a tripleheader on TNT, truTV, HBO MAX that starts at 4 p.m. ET. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Star-studded afternoon in Toronto

Fresh off breaking Mario Lemieux's long-standing Pittsburgh Penguins all-time scoring record, Sidney Crosby looks to build separation between himself and No. 66 when he goes head-to-head against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, who in a few years, might wind up as his team's all-time leading scorer. It's a rare mid-week afternoon game at Scotiabank Arena (4 p.m. ET; SNO, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX) and the first of a TNT tripleheader leading into the NHL's holiday break (Wednesday-Friday). The Penguins (15-11-9) ended an eight-game losing streak with a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, when Crosby had two points to move past Lemieux and to the top of the Penguins' all-time scoring list with 1,724 points in 1,387 games. He needs one assist to move past Adam Oates into sole possession of eighth place on the NHL's all-time assists list (1,079). Matthews and the Maple Leafs (15-15-5) are having their own struggles, having lost all three games on a road trip by a combined 14-4, including 5-1 to the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Matthews did not have a point on the trip.