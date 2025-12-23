NHL Status Report: Leonard, Wilson game-time decisions for Capitals

Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin are each week to week with an upper-body injury, and will not play against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS). Jarvis, a forward, was injured 20 seconds into overtime in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday. He ranks second on the Hurricanes with 29 points (19 goals, 10 assists) in 34 games. Slavin, a defenseman, has been limited to five games this season. He played 18:36 on Friday, his third game back since returning from a lower-body injury that forced him to miss 29 games. "All year, we've dealt with it," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "... For the whole year, it feels like we've had maybe two games where we've had our full group, but the positive on it is, it's given other guys some opportunities that they normally wouldn't have and that's obviously what's going to happen here over this next stretch too. … " Forward Jordan Martinook (lower body) did not practice Monday and will miss his third straight game Tuesday.