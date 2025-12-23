Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Leonard, Wilson game-time decisions for Capitals
Foligno could return for Blackhawks; Montour out 4 weeks for Capitals NHL.com
Washington Capitals
Forwards Tom Wilson and Ryan Leonard will be game-time decisions for the Capitals when they host the New York Rangers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG 2, SNP, SNO, SNE). Wilson did not participate in the Capitals morning skate. Leonard, who could return after missing the past seven games with shoulder and facial injuries, was a full participant in the morning skate and worked with the first power-play unit. The 20-year-old rookie has not played since he was injured on a hit from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba on Dec. 5."I can confirm Logan Thompson will start tonight," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "Everything else (with the lineup), ton of question marks. Haven't talked to [athletic trainer Jason Serbus], yet. So, [Leonard] has not been cleared. We've got some guys maintenance, dealing with some minor injury stuff and sickness. So, everything will be game-time."
Chicago Blackhawks
Nick Foligno participated in a full practice on Monday, and the Blackhawks captain could play against the Flyers on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). "We're not 100 percent sure (on Foligno)," assistant coach Mike Vellucci said. "He's still day to day, but he looked pretty good to me today. We'll find out more tomorrow morning." Foligno has been out since Nov. 15, when he injured his left hand blocking a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe. He has six assists in 15 games this season. … Forward Teuvo Teravainen missed practice Monday (maintenance) but is expected to play against the Flyers. ... Frank Nazar will be out roughly four weeks after the forward took a shot from Jordan Spence to the face in the first period of a 6-4 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Nazar has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season.
Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour will be sidelined four weeks after having hand surgery, the Kraken announced on Monday, prior to a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks. The defenseman, who has missed three straight games, has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 27 games this season and is second for Seattle in time on ice per game (21:56). … Defenseman Vince Dunn left the game Monday in the third period with a lower-body injury and did not return. He is questionable to play at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN/Prime, KONG).
Carolina Hurricanes
Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin are each week to week with an upper-body injury, and will not play against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS). Jarvis, a forward, was injured 20 seconds into overtime in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday. He ranks second on the Hurricanes with 29 points (19 goals, 10 assists) in 34 games. Slavin, a defenseman, has been limited to five games this season. He played 18:36 on Friday, his third game back since returning from a lower-body injury that forced him to miss 29 games. "All year, we've dealt with it," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "... For the whole year, it feels like we've had maybe two games where we've had our full group, but the positive on it is, it's given other guys some opportunities that they normally wouldn't have and that's obviously what's going to happen here over this next stretch too. … " Forward Jordan Martinook (lower body) did not practice Monday and will miss his third straight game Tuesday.
New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin will not be available for the Islanders against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN). The goalie has a nagging injury and is expected to return after the holiday break. Sorokin is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 GAA, .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 24 games this season. Marcus Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on Monday under emergency conditions. ... Bo Horvat practiced in a noncontact jersey on Monday and is "doubtful" to play Tuesday, according to coach Patrick Roy. The center has been day to day since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 11. "It's better day by day," Horvat said.
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Kane (upper body) will miss his fifth straight game for the Red Wings when they host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT). The forward, who has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games and skated with the team at the morning skate Tuesday, will be sidelined until after the holiday break.
Edmonton Oilers
Tristan Jarry is going to "be out a couple of weeks," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday. The goalie was placed on injured reserve because of an undisclosed injury he sustained during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. It was Jarry's third game since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12. "Nothing too specific," Knoblauch said. "... We won't see him until the New Year at some point. That's it." Jarry is 3-0-0 with a 3.08 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage since the trade. Edmonton next hosts the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW).
Columbus Blue Jackets
Zach Werenski is day to day for the Blue Jackets because of a lower-body injury and did not play in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. He is tied for the League lead in goals among defensemen (14) and is second in points (40) in 35 games this season. Werenski was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.
Los Angeles Kings
Darcy Kuemper is nearing a return for the Kings, coach Jim Hiller said Monday. The goalie, who has missed two games with an upper-body injury, was on the ice with their goalie coach, but did not play in a 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets on Monday. "We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but when you see [him skating], you start seeing progress," Hiller told the Kings website. "Difficult to measure how long it's going to take, but you like to see it moving forward." Los Angeles hosts the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN/Prime, KONG).
San Jose Sharks
Will Smith (upper body) is out week to week, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said after practice on Monday. The forward has been on injured reserve after leaving in the third period of a 6-5 overtime win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 13, when he took a hit from Parker Wotherspoon. "He's making steps daily to getting better; that's a big positive," Warsofsky said. Smith ranks second for San Jose with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 33 games. The Sharks visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA).
Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson could return to the lineup as soon as the first or second game after the holiday break, Canucks coach Adam Foote said Monday. The forward missed his eighth straight game when Vancouver lost 5-2 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, but took part in a rehab skate with the coaching staff. "I think he's close," Foote said. "… We'll find out, but he's getting closer." ... Forward Nils Hoglander did not play Monday. "I think he's ready to go, but he tweaked something a couple games ago," Foote said. "We were planning on before he tweaked something in the three (games) in four (nights) to take him at least out of one, simply because he missed so much time with his ankle injury (first 29 games of the season)."