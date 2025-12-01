NHL On Tap: Top line leads Jets into Buffalo against Sabres

Penguins, Flyers renew Pennsylvania rivalry; Nemec, Devils host Blue Jackets

There are five games on the NHL schedule Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.

Jets top line is flying

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi has been driving the Winnipeg Jets offense heading into the next stop on their five-game road trip at the Buffalo Sabres on "Prime Monday Night Hockey" (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime). Connor (one goal, four assists), Scheifele (two goals, two assists) and Vilardi (five goals, two assists) have combined for 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in their past five games. Connor and Vilardi each scored a goal to help the Jets end a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Winnipeg (13-11-0) is 1-2-0 so far on its trip. Buffalo (10-11-4) ended a two-game slide with a 3-2 shootout win Saturday that ended the Minnesota Wild's seven-game winning streak. The Sabres could get forward Josh Norris back from an upper-body injury that's sidelined him since their season-opener Oct. 9.

Pennsylvania rivalry renewed

The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS) for the second game between the cross-state rivals this season. Bobby Brink had a goal and an assist and scored the deciding shootout goal in Philadelphia's 3-2 victory against Pittsburgh on Oct. 28. The Flyers (14-7-3) have won three in a row and five of six. Sidney Crosby has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past four games for the Penguins (12-7-5). Including a goal Oct. 28, Crosby has 135 points (57 goals, 78 assists) in 91 games against the Flyers, the most of any player in League history against Philadelphia.

Nemec's hot stick

Simon Nemec's six goals in 14 games in November were one more than the New Jersey Devils defenseman scored in his 98 previous games since entering the NHL in 2023. The 21-year-old will try to extend his scoring surge into December when the Devils host the Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN). New Jersey (16-8-1) is coming off its first regulation home loss this season, 5-3 to Philadelphia on Saturday, after going 9-0-1 in its first 10 games at Prudential Center. Columbus (11-9-5) is 0-1-3 in its past four games despite leading in the third period in three of them.

Sennecke approaching Kariya's record

Beckett Sennecke can tie the Anaheim Ducks rookie point streak record if he can extend his to eight games at the St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+, KCOP-13). The 19-year-old forward, who has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past seven games, can match Paul Kariya, who had points in eight straight from March 7-23, 1995. Sennecke is tied with New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer and Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov for the NHL rookie lead with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 25 games this season. The Ducks (15-9-1) will try to rebound after letting a 3-0 lead slip away in a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. The Blues (9-10-7) can win three in a row for the first time this season.

Teams unveil jerseys for Winter Olympics

Celebrini chasing NHL lead

Macklin Celebrini is tied for second in the NHL with 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) heading into the San Jose Sharks' visit from the Utah Mammoth (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA). The forward, who has three assists in his past two games, is tied with Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard and seven points behind Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (44) for the League lead. San Jose (12-11-3) is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and has alternated wins and losses in its past six games. Utah (12-11-3), which has lost three in a row, could be without forward Logan Cooley after he appeared to injure his left leg in a knee-on-knee collision with Alexey Toropchenko at 6:17 of the third period of a 1-0 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

The schedule

Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS)

Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime)

Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+, KCOP-13)

Utah Mammoth at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA)

