NHL On Tap: Top line leads Jets into Buffalo against Sabres

There are five games on the NHL schedule Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.

Jets top line is flying

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi has been driving the Winnipeg Jets offense heading into the next stop on their five-game road trip at the Buffalo Sabres on "Prime Monday Night Hockey" (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime). Connor (one goal, four assists), Scheifele (two goals, two assists) and Vilardi (five goals, two assists) have combined for 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in their past five games. Connor and Vilardi each scored a goal to help the Jets end a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Winnipeg (13-11-0) is 1-2-0 so far on its trip. Buffalo (10-11-4) ended a two-game slide with a 3-2 shootout win Saturday that ended the Minnesota Wild's seven-game winning streak. The Sabres could get forward Josh Norris back from an upper-body injury that's sidelined him since their season-opener Oct. 9.

Pennsylvania rivalry renewed

The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS) for the second game between the cross-state rivals this season. Bobby Brink had a goal and an assist and scored the deciding shootout goal in Philadelphia's 3-2 victory against Pittsburgh on Oct. 28. The Flyers (14-7-3) have won three in a row and five of six. Sidney Crosby has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past four games for the Penguins (12-7-5). Including a goal Oct. 28, Crosby has 135 points (57 goals, 78 assists) in 91 games against the Flyers, the most of any player in League history against Philadelphia.