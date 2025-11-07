Canada, Finland unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are less than 100 days away and Team Canada and Team Finland have their threads ready.

The two countries unveiled their "home" and "away" jerseys for the first Winter Olympics with NHL players since 2014 on social media Thursday.

Canada showcased a white jersey with a red maple leaf as the crest, with the other a red jersey with a black maple leaf.

Finland's jerseys each have the country's crest, a crowned lion with its right foreleg replaced by an armored human arm wielding a sword, and its hind legs trampling a saber.