Canada, Finland unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Tournament to run Feb. 11-22, featuring NHL players for first time since 2014

CAN FIN OLY jerseys split dark

© Hockey Canada / Hockey Finland

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are less than 100 days away and Team Canada and Team Finland have their threads ready.

The two countries unveiled their "home" and "away" jerseys for the first Winter Olympics with NHL players since 2014 on social media Thursday.

Canada showcased a white jersey with a red maple leaf as the crest, with the other a red jersey with a black maple leaf.

Finland's jerseys each have the country's crest, a crowned lion with its right foreleg replaced by an armored human arm wielding a sword, and its hind legs trampling a saber.

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

The men's Olympic hockey tournament will begin Feb. 11 with Team Slovakia playing Team Finland followed by Team Sweden against host Team Italy.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams each playing three preliminary-round games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Team USA, which is in Group C, will open against Team Latvia on Feb. 12, then play Team Denmark on Feb. 14 and Team Germany on Feb. 15.

Team Canada also plays its first game Feb. 12 against Team Czechia, then faces Team Switzerland the next day and concludes preliminary-round play against Team France on Feb. 15.

The games will be played at either the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena or the Rho Ice Hockey Arena in Milano.

CAN FIN OLY jerseys split light

© Hockey Canada / Hockey Finland

Related Content

Marner, Harley projected to make 2026 Canada Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Granlund, Maccelli, Armia projected to make 2026 Finland Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats behind Ducks' breakout season

Kane to return for Red Wings, resume chase of Olympic roster spot

NHL On Tap: Schaefer, Islanders host Wild

Decker elevated teammates, opponents on way to Hall of Fame, Stafford says

Decker's competitive nature drove her to Olympic gold, Hall of Fame

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL employees to march in New York Veterans Day Parade

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Lightning score 4 in 3rd, surge past Golden Knights

Marchand scores 2 more, Panthers pull away from Kings

Ducks score 7 again, hold off Stars for 5th straight win

World Series champion Dodgers visit Kings with trophy

CHL notebook: Top defensemen this season

2026 NHL Draft notebook: Belchetz credits sister for development into top prospect

McKenna says Penn State games vs. Michigan State this weekend will be ‘heavyweight battle’