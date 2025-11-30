Fox placed on long-term injured reserve by Rangers

Defenseman left loss to Lightning on Saturday after hit by Hagel, has 26 points in 27 games

Adam Fox LITR

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Adam Fox was placed on long-term injured reserve by the New York Rangers on Sunday.

The defenseman sustained an upper-body injury during a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Fox left with 12:57 remaining in the third period after getting hit by Brandon Hagel and sandwiched into the end boards.

Fox, who was holding his left arm as he left the ice, has 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in 27 games and is averaging 23:50 of ice time.

A player on LTIR is required to miss at least 10 games and 24 days.

New York (13-12-2) hosts the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG 2).

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Staal returns from illness for Hurricanes 

Palmieri to have ACL surgery, out 6-8 months for Islanders

Wilson scores twice, Capitals hold off Islanders for 4th straight win

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats: Sneaky offseason movers in 2025-26

Keller plays for Mammoth day after death of father

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL On Tap: Bedard, Carlsson go head-to-head when Blackhawks host Ducks

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Kempe's OT goal lifts Kings past Canucks

Lindbom gets 1st NHL win, Golden Knights hold off Sharks

Sabres defeat Wild in shootout, hand them 1st loss in 8 games

Holloway's lone goal lifts Blues past Mammoth

Tippett gets 3 points, Flyers hold off Devils to stay hot

Geekie scores 2 more, Bruins recover for shootout win against Red Wings

Matthews gets 1st goal since return in Maple Leafs win against Penguins

Niederreiter scores twice, Jets end 4-game losing streak with win against Predators

Matheson signs 5-year, $30 million contract with Canadiens