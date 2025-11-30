Fox placed on long-term injured reserve by Rangers

Adam Fox was placed on long-term injured reserve by the New York Rangers on Sunday.

The defenseman sustained an upper-body injury during a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Fox left with 12:57 remaining in the third period after getting hit by Brandon Hagel and sandwiched into the end boards.

Fox, who was holding his left arm as he left the ice, has 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in 27 games and is averaging 23:50 of ice time.

A player on LTIR is required to miss at least 10 games and 24 days.

New York (13-12-2) hosts the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG 2).