NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 1

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the ninth week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Winnipeg Jets visiting the Buffalo Sabres on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs on "Hockey Night in Canada."

MONDAY, DECEMBER 1

Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime)

The Jets visit the Sabres in "Prime Monday Night Hockey" this week. Winnipeg (13-11-0) ended a four-game skid on Saturday and does not look like the same team that won the Presidents' Trophy last season after finishing with the NHL's best record. I know Connor Hellebuyck is injured and it was affecting his play, but the Jets have provided offense scoring (four players have at least 20 points), so it's strange to see them as a .500 team this season. The Sabres (10-11-4) hope to get forward Josh Norris back in the lineup, which would be a big boost before they head out on a six-game road trip.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS)

The Maple Leafs (11-11-3) are coming off of a much-needed 7-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Auston Matthews scored a goal in that game, his first since returning from injury, and they'll need that from him. Toronto is top-five in goals-for per game but bottom-five in goals-against and has converted on fewer than 16 percent of its power-play chances, which is surprising. The Panthers (12-11-1) continue a six-game homestand and have lost the first two. Brad Marchand has picked up where he left off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season; he has 15 goals in 23 games. Despite its injury woes (including Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk), Florida remains just a handful of points out of third place in the Atlantic Division.

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE)

The Blackhawks (11-9-5) began the season with a surprising start, but they regressed a bit, losing five straight (0-4-1) prior to a 5-3 come-from-behind win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Four of those five losses, though, were by one goal. Chicago is 3-5-5 in one-goal games, which has to improve if they want to take that next step. The Golden Knights (11-6-8) have been a surprise this season as well, but the other way. They've already had two four-game skids despite bolstering the roster in the offseason with the addition of Mitch Marner. Captain Mark Stone recently returned, so hopefully Vegas can it around.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Utah Mammoth at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)

The Mammoth (12-11-3) are sitting in a wild-card position almost two months into the season, but have lost three straight entering the week, including two to begin a six-game road trip. I've liked what I've seen from them, especially Logan Cooley, Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller, who are their top three scorers, and JJ Peterka has been a nice addition via trade. The Ducks (15-9-1) have played extremely well this season at home, where they are 9-3-0. Leo Carlsson has taken huge strides in his third NHL season, as has Cutter Gauthier, who is in his second. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider, who was acquired in the offseason, has provided grit, leadership and been a seamless fit.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET: CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP)

This is the third meeting between the Canadiens and Maple Leafs this season; each has won once. Montreal (13-8-3) is led by Nick Suzuki (28 points) and Cole Caufield (26 points) and also has two impressive rookies in Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen, who enter the week top-five in rookie scoring. Matthews has feasted on the Canadiens in his career with 29 goals in 38 games, his most against any team, including one in a 5-2 win against Montreal in the season opener for each team on Oct. 8.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS)

WEDNESDAY

Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN)

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT)

THURSDAY

Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

FRIDAY

Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

SATURDAY

Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers (12:30 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, SN)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)

Utah Mammoth at Calgary Flames (7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, NHLN, Utah16)

Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW)

SUNDAY

Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT, SN, TVAS)

New York Islanders at Florida Panthers (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN)

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, MSG)

Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SN)