NHL, NHLPA, club initiatives expand access to game

Programs result in record growth in youth ice hockey participation this season

community-impact-nhl

© NHL PR

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- This season the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and 32 Clubs’ numerous community initiatives have expanded access to the game, resulting in more kids playing hockey around the world than ever before.

This season has seen record growth in youth ice hockey participation. The Learn to Play (U.S.) and First Shift (Canada) programs introduced hockey to more than 43,000 boys and girls. The programs are available in all 32 NHL Clubs markets and are funded by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund. Additionally, NHL Clubs invested in 63 local hockey programs to promote participation in hockey across North America.

It has been a historic year for hockey in the U.S. with Team USA men’s, women’s, and Paralympic sled team winning gold at the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, a feat achieved for the first time in history. USA Hockey’s Try Hockey for Free Day welcomed more than 10,000 girls and boys, the highest number of participants in seven years, with many NHL Clubs hosting programs. 

Community investments, programs, and initiatives from the 2025-26 season include:

Adaptive Hockey

There are more opportunities to play adaptive hockey than ever before. The NHL Unites Legacy Project, led by the Tampa Bay Lightning and in partnership with the NHLPA, supports the six disciplines of adaptive hockey: Lightning Warriors for veterans, Tampa Bay Lightning Sled Hockey, blind hockey, Deaf/hard of hearing hockey, Special hockey, and standing/amputee hockey. New programs include Learn to Skate and Learn to Play clinics. As part of this project, NHLPA Goals & Dreams donated $25,000 worth of adaptive equipment to help reduce barriers to access.

The American Special Hockey Association (ASHA) received a $15,000 donation this season from the NHL and NHLPA to support their mission to grow special hockey, covering costs for ice time and equipment. The donation followed a specialty sock collection with For Bare Feet in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, designed by Utah Mammoth forward Michael Carcone, Seattle Kraken forward Frederick Gaudreau, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

The NHL is a longtime presenting partner of the USA Hockey Sled Classic and also is partnered with Warrior 4 Life Fund. Investments support three adaptive hockey programs with the New York Islanders, growing sled hockey with the Carolina Hurricanes, and aiding Learn to Play sled hockey programs in Boston, Calgary, in addition to Tampa Bay.

NHL in ASL

The biggest moments on the ice are available in American Sign Language. A first-of-its-kind production, NHL in ASL is a three-time Emmy-nominated alternate broadcast that gives Deaf/hard of hearing fans unprecedented access to the energy and drama of on-ice action. Produced in partnership with P X P since 2024, NHL in ASL provides coverage of the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL Winter Classic, and the NHL Stadium Series in American Sign Language. On April 14, the first-ever regional broadcast will air as part of the St. Louis Blues’ ASL Awareness Night. Exclusive NHL in ASL merchandise is available on NHLShop.com.

Equipment Donations via NHLPA Goals & Dreams

Over the course of the 2025-26 season and off-season, NHLPA Goals & Dreams is projected to donate more than 1,300 sets of hockey equipment in 12 different countries around the world. These donations will reach 60+ grassroots hockey programs – including girls-specific and girls-inclusive hockey programs, blind hockey, Special hockey, and sled hockey – at an outlay of $800,000 to the players’ program, highlighted by a donation of 125 full sets to 11 Czechia hockey clubs. More than 30 current and former NHL players have been actively involved in NHLPA Goals & Dreams donations and events throughout the season. Since 1999, the players’ charitable program’s primary focus has been on supporting grassroots hockey programs by providing complete sets of new equipment to deserving youth. For more information, visit www.nhlpagoalsanddreams.com.

Girls’ and Women’s Hockey 

Since 2013, the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund has been making strategic investments to establish, or expand, girls’ on-ice hockey programs in partnership with all 32 NHL Clubs. Learn to Play (U.S.) and First Shift (Canada) programs, which introduces hockey to first-time participants, has seen record growth among girls. In the U.S., girls’ participation has increased 26%, compared to 22% the previous season. In Canada, more girls have registered to play than ever before, and nearly 1 in 2 participants (42%) are girls. In March, USA Hockey welcomed the record-breaking 100,000th female hockey registrant. The record was broken at the Utah Mammoth’s all-girls league, an IGF-funded program.

Off the ice, the NHL & NHLPA Women’s Hockey Advancement Committee is in its sixth season and has an extensive membership of 16 members and 15 advisors with experience that spans the hockey ecosystem. Opportunities for girls and women include pilot programming, fellowship opportunities and the Women’s Ambassador Program, which is focused on increasing the presence of women leaders – players, alumni, coaches, teachers – at NHL Club events, hockey programs, or on-ice clinics, connecting more girls and boys with positive women role models.

Hockey Fights Cancer

Brothers, NHL veterans and forwards for the Minnesota Wild, Nick and Marcus Foligno combined efforts in the Foligno Face-Off and so far have raised more than $170,000 in critical funds for breast cancer research in honor of their late mother, Janis Foligno. The brothers are among the 14 Hockey Fights Cancer Champions this season, using their platforms to raise awareness and engage the community.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin continued his campaign this season, making a donation for every goal scored in The GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer®. The initiative has raised more than $250,000 and will fund the Alex Ovechkin GR8 Chase Pediatric Cancer Research Grant through the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer.

Since 2023, Hockey Fights Cancer partner AstraZeneca has donated $1.1 million (USD) to support cancer research through the V Foundation and as part of their Get Body Checked Against Cancer public health campaign. Canadian partner Nicorette has contributed $126,000 (CAD) since becoming an HFC partner during the 2024-25 season. Additionally, with every goalie save this regular season, Hyundai Canada has donated ten dollars to Hockey Fights Cancer to advance childhood cancer research through Hyundai’s Greatest Save, contributing to a total donation of $700,000 (CAD).

The American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society brought the Stanley Cup to three Hope Lodges this season to help uplift cancer patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers. Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, Hockey Fights Cancer powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca is the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league.

Kraft Hockeyville 2026

In celebration of the 20th season of the community program, Kraft Heinz, the NHL and NHLPA announced 13 Provincial & Territorial Winners, the largest number of recipients in the program’s history, allowing more communities than ever before to receive meaningful financial support for their local rinks. As well, NHLPA Goals & Dreams and the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund are supporting winners with a donation of $130,000 ($10,000 for each of the Provincial & Territorial Winners) in brand-new hockey equipment, helping more Canadian kids play the game they love.

NHL Player Inclusion Coalition

This season, the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition participated in more than a dozen events. Boston Bruins defenseman Jordan Harris launched a new mentorship program Harris’ Huskies; Montreal Victoire forward Abby Roque hosted 50 girls from Kahnawake First Nation at a PWHL game; and NHL alumnus J.T. Brown launched Compass Clinics, a program for 14U and 12U Jr. Kraken as they continue along their developmental pathway. Anson Carter also joined 28 kids on the ice with Durham Regional Police Service's free learn-to-play hockey program, an NHLPA Goals & Dreams recipient. Since 2020, the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition has been working to advance inclusion in the sport of hockey, on and off the ice.

NHL Pride

The 2026 NHL Unites Pride Cup is part of a longstanding commitment from the NHL to support LGBTQ+ hockey organizations and to host celebrations of authenticity. The third annual event was co-hosted by longtime NHL partner Pride Tape, who recently celebrated their 10th anniversary, and by League partner You Can Play Project. Over the past decade, the NHL has provided financial support to LGBTQ+ organizations including GLAAD and Athlete Ally, as well as to hockey organizations, tournaments, and Pride parades. This season, the NHL invested nearly $125,000 in LGBTQ+ organizations and events in Madison, Minneapolis and St. Paul, New York, Seattle and Vancouver.

NHL STREET

More kids are playing street hockey than ever before. NHL STREET is a North America-wide program that provides an affordable, neighborhood-based model, giving thousands of kids an opportunity to pick up a stick and play street hockey. In partnership with RCX Sports, the program has more than 100 active leagues in 28 U.S. states and eight Canadian provinces. Equipment is provided by League partner Franklin. The program is presented by Jersey Mike’s in the U.S. Proud Partner BODYARMOR Sports Drink supports each program with squeeze bottles and sports towels for all participants across North America. The NHL STREET Championships presented by GEICO welcomed nearly 800 participants – the most-ever in the state of Florida – for a one-day street hockey tournament.

Internationally, NHL Street Hockey is a school-based ball hockey program for communities outside of North America. By the end of this season, NHL Street Hockey will be operating in seven (7) countries: Finland, Sweden, Czechia, Australia, the UK, China and Germany, with an estimated 30,000 student participants.

School Programs

Several initiatives provide hockey lessons in the classroom, or honor teachers. The Hockey Innovation Competition presented by SAP is for post-secondary students to develop bold, practical ideas that address real world challenges facing the game, with a focus on the future of hockey infrastructure. This season, the first three competitions received 135 submissions from 36 colleges and universities and had more than 615 students participate. The season will end with a competition in San Jose.

New this season, in partnership with EverFi, is a free online course Future Goals™: Hockey Careers Beyond the Ice for students in grades 6-9. This builds off the successful Future Goals: Hockey Scholar course for students in grades 4-7 which resulted in millions of hours of STEM learning. The new content is focused on facilities operations, player performance, fan engagement, and business intelligence. As well, the Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher Program received more than 33,000 votes to recognize 31 teachers in North America.

Synthetic Ice

A new outdoor synthetic ice rink in Florida gave high school students a chance to play hockey for the first time. In partnership with the Florida Panthers, the NHL Unites Legacy Project presented by GEICO provided the SLAM (Sports Leadership & Management) Miami school with a synthetic ice rink, making it the first time hockey is offered as an athletic option at this school. Founded in 2012 by international superstar, entrepreneur, and education advocate Armando Christian Pérez (‘Pitbull’), the school serves students from grades 6 through 12 with a focus on sports-related majors and post-secondary education preparation. The Florida Panthers are providing the school with hockey programming to give students an opportunity to learn to skate and play hockey year-round on an outdoor synthetic ice hockey rink. The synthetic ice mimics the feel of real ice without the added cost or maintenance.

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

With an increased prize pool to support community heroes, the ninth annual Award, presented by Hyundai in Canada and Discover in the U.S., is given to an individual who – through the sport of hockey – has positively impacted their community, culture, or society. Named in honor of Willie O’Ree, the Award pays tribute to the former NHL forward who made history on Jan. 18, 1958, as the first Black player to compete in the NHL. Over a professional career spanning 21 years, O’Ree inspired generations through his perseverance, leadership and commitment to inclusion. This season, the prizing increased to $30,000 for each winner (one in the U.S. and one in Canada), and $10,000 for each of the finalists. Visit NHL.com/OReeAward for more.

Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend

For 30 years, the Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend has been bringing together boys and girls to participate in on- and off-ice lessons designed to build confidence and teach life skills. This event is free to all participants and their chaperones. This annual event is paid for by the NHL and the host Club. Players travel from across the U.S. and Canada for a fun weekend of hockey. This season, the Detroit Red Wings welcomed 46 girls and boys aged 10 to 16 years old from more than 20 Hockey is for Everyone youth hockey organizations.

NHL Players in the Community

The 32 nominees for the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community,” will be announced later today.

The NHL, 32 NHL Clubs, and the NHLPA are committed to making hockey accessible, and to building healthy, vibrant communities. Throughout the season there is support for numerous hockey tournaments including the Amerigol LATAM Cup, Asian Hockey Championship, Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament, Little Native Hockey League, Yukon Native Hockey Tournament, and WickFest. Also this season, NHL Clubs hosted more than 370 community celebration nights, honoring first responders and healthcare professionals, teachers and educators, military members and veterans. Teams celebrated holidays including Lunar New Year, Diwali, and Día de Muertos. Clubs also celebrated Black history, Women’s history, Pride, as well as numerous cultures and heritages. To join the conversation, follow @NHLUnites.

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