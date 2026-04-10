NHL, NHLPA, club initiatives expand access to game

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- This season the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and 32 Clubs’ numerous community initiatives have expanded access to the game, resulting in more kids playing hockey around the world than ever before.

This season has seen record growth in youth ice hockey participation. The Learn to Play (U.S.) and First Shift (Canada) programs introduced hockey to more than 43,000 boys and girls. The programs are available in all 32 NHL Clubs markets and are funded by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund. Additionally, NHL Clubs invested in 63 local hockey programs to promote participation in hockey across North America.

It has been a historic year for hockey in the U.S. with Team USA men’s, women’s, and Paralympic sled team winning gold at the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, a feat achieved for the first time in history. USA Hockey’s Try Hockey for Free Day welcomed more than 10,000 girls and boys, the highest number of participants in seven years, with many NHL Clubs hosting programs.

Community investments, programs, and initiatives from the 2025-26 season include: