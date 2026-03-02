NHL Unites Pride Cup promotes diversity, equality, inclusion in hockey

Now in its third year, the expanded two-day event provided a showcase for the two leading LGBTQ+ hockey associations in the Pacific Northwest, increasing visibility and awareness with an interactive fan zone that included a sign-making station, photo booth and temporary tattoos, and appearances on and off the ice from former NHL players like Andrew Ference, Corey Hirsch, Dave Tomlinson, Dave Babych and Jyrki Lumme.

Pride Tape’s Dean Petruk and Jeff McLean, a long-time friend of Ranford, celebrated their venture’s 10th anniversary by being on hand to continue their mission of promoting diversity, equality and inclusion through sport. And League partner, the You Can Play Project, conducted an education session for local coaches to help support an arena environment where LGBTQ+ athletes can play as their authentic selves.

“You want kids to have spaces where they feel like they are included,” said Nora Cothren, manager, content, audience development and social impact for the NHL and a key organizer of this annual event. “So many kids leave sport because it's not an environment they feel the most embraced, and it's that much more with LGBTQ+ youth, so if we're able to reach the coaches who are working with these kids every day and really help them pack themselves with tools to be able to address situations that come up in a way that shows the kids that maybe aren't out yet that they're welcome and they have an ally in their coach, and they're welcome in the game of hockey, making that local impact so coaches in the area have those tools to be able to create inclusive environments at younger ages.”

Kurt Weaver, executive director at You Can Play, led coaches and administrators through 90 minutes of interactive discussion about how to best frame and engage in a variety of possible scenarios -- whether with a team, an individual player, a referee, a parent or opponent -- in ways that make sure an individual knows they are safe in that space.

“Coach education for us is really the tip of the spear.” Weaver said. “When coaches start to learn this stuff and start to think about these concepts, it spreads through teams, and not just through the athletes, but the families and the adults that are surrounding them, and even the referees and the rinks and the environment. Coaches are sort of that first step in the process. They're not the only step but starting with coaches on this kind of content is so important to just think it through, and then it starts to permeate through team culture and starts to become part of the team, and all of a sudden, next thing you know we are really leaning into this kind of work to bring way more athletes into hockey.”