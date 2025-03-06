NHL, NHLPA relaunch Women's Hockey Advancement Committee

NEW YORK/TORONTO – The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) continue their commitment to support girls and women in hockey with the relaunch of an enhanced Women's Hockey Advancement Committee, ongoing development opportunities for coaches, increased investments in girls hockey programs via the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund and NHL Foundation’s ‘Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey,’ and special events in-arena across all 32 Clubs.

In its fifth season, the NHL & NHLPA Women's Hockey Advancement Committee (previously named Female Hockey Advisory Committee) is ushering in a new wave of support for the growing ecosystem of girls and women in hockey with a new membership and enhanced strategic pillars.

The Women's Hockey Advancement Committee’s members have a wide breadth of knowledge and experience in hockey, including women from national governing bodies, youth hockey organizations, NHL Clubs, and the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Led by new Committee Chair Lyndsey Fry, the WHAC is providing expertise-driven recommendations and driving innovative pilot programing that align with the group’s redefined strategic pillars:

Grow and retain women and girls playing hockey

Enhance visibility and awareness of girls and women in hockey

Strengthen collaboration and support for NHL and NHLPA internal stakeholders

Develop future women’s leadership in hockey

“Our 16 members and 15 advisors have extensive experience at all levels of hockey, and we are excited to usher in the next wave of the Women's Hockey Advancement Committee,” said Fry. “This wide breadth of knowledge on and off the ice will help this committee develop – and implement – action items for the next generation alongside the NHL and NHLPA’s continued investment into girls and women in hockey.”

This has been a historic season for women in hockey with the debut of Seattle Kraken’s assistant coach Jessica Campbell, who became the first woman behind the bench at the NHL. The NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund financially supports the NHL Coaches’ Association Female Coaches Program, providing female coaches with skills development, leadership strategies, communication tactics, networking, and career advancement opportunities. Now in its fifth year, the NHLCA Female Coaches Program has more than 100 women, the largest membership in the program’s history. This season, they welcomed 34 new women to the program.

“There continues to be a spectacular amount of growth in women’s hockey at all levels of the game, both on and off the ice,” said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives & Legislative Affairs. “With the support of the NHL and its 32 Clubs, young girls and boys are seeing more positive role models. Young women and men are learning about the different paths to hockey. And professional women and men are bringing their wide breadth of skills and experience to the game. This happens because of commitment, intentionality, and visibility.”

Across the NHL, nearly 150 women work in hockey operations, player scouting and development, player health and safety, and analyst roles. Women work in hockey operations at every NHL Club, and six of them hold the highest position held by women in the NHL – assistant general manager of their NHL Club: Emilie Castonguay (VAN), Cammi Granato (VAN), Meghan Hunter (CHI), Kate Madigan (NJD) and Alexandra Mandrycky (SEA), and Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser (TOR).

The NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund also supports all 32 NHL Clubs with grants to establish, or expand, hockey programs for girls and women. Participation numbers in Learn to Play (U.S.) and First Shift (Canada) programs continue to rise year over year, with girls representing 22% in the U.S. (compared to 20% the previous season) and 42% in Canada (compared to 38% the previous season). As well, NHL Clubs have been welcoming more women to participate in events and programs, providing opportunities for young girls and boys to see strong female role models. This effort is supported by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund’s Girls’ & Women’s Ambassador Grants and Equity Fund.

Last week during the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series festivities in Columbus, the NHL Foundation U.S. announced the inaugural recipient of the ‘Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey.’ The grant was established as an additional investment in girls’ hockey to reduce barriers to play and was granted to the Columbus Ice Hockey Club (CIHC). One of the NHL’s ‘Hockey Is For Everyone’ programs, CIHC serves more than 3,000 girls and boys in Central Ohio each year. The organization provides year-round on- and off-ice programming focused on health and wellbeing, academic support, violence prevention, and community service. Providing a grant to the CIHC was determined under the guidance of Kim Davis, President of NHL Foundations U.S. and Canada, and Haley Skarupa, NHL Foundation U.S. ambassador, U.S. Olympic gold medalist and U.S. Women’s National Team head scout.

NHL Clubs are celebrating women in hockey throughout the month with special in-game moments and ceremonies. All season long on social media, all 32 NHL Clubs have been recognizing and sharing stories of women who are making a positive impact. To learn more, follow @NHLUnites on Instagram or visit NHL.com/Unites.

NHL and NHLPA Women’s Hockey Advancement Committee

Members: Kristen Bowness (Utah Hockey Club), Annie Camins (PWHL), Chris Campoli (NHLPA), Juliana Ciccarelli (Committee Strategic Director), Michael Diana (PWHL), Erin Forth (San Jose Sharks), Lyndsey Fry (Committee Chair), Matt Herr (NHL), Myrna Khan (Edmonton Oilers), Rob Knesaurek (NHL), Karen Ota-O’Brien (South Florida Women's Hockey), Jennifer Moad (NHL), Sadie Lundquist (College Hockey Inc.), Katelyn Parker (Seattle Kraken), Michelle Runch (Consultant), Jessie Thompson (Washington Capitals).

Advisors: Annie Chipman (Winnipeg Jets), Arielle Chambers (ESPN and Andscape), Susan Cohig (NHL), Maria Dennis (NHLPA and former committee chair), Laura Gentile (espnW founder), Marin Hickox (Hockey Canada), Ellen Weinberg-Hughes (USA Hockey), Sheri Hudspeth (Vegas Golden Knights), Erica McKenzie (Minnesota Wild), Mary-Kay Messier (Bauer Hockey), Molly Myhre (Los Angeles Kings), Dayton O’Donoghue (Dartmouth Women’s Hockey Player), Shelly Picard (Long Island University assistant coach), Kristen Sagaert (USA Hockey), Dale Williams (CCM).