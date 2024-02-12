22 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the 19th week of the season.

In total, 22 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, SN and/or TVAS. ABC will carry the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The home of the New York Giants and New York Jets will host the 40th and 41st regular-season outdoor games in NHL history when the Philadelphia Flyers play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday -- the third of a tripleheader -- and the New York Rangers face the New York Islanders on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire Jaromir Jagr's No. 68 before playing the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, a game carried by TVAS as part of 'Celebrate 68' weekend.

SATURDAY

Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS): Drew Doughty of the Kings begins the week with 152 goals, tied with Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sergei Zubov and Al Iafrate for 42nd in NHL history and one behind Dave Ellett, who played 136 games for Boston from 1997-99. Los Angeles visits T.D. Garden with the Bruins (32-11-9) leading the Eastern Conference and contending for the Presidents' Trophy, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record. David Pastrnak (75 points) can become the first Bruins player to reach 80 points in 55 games or fewer since Adam Oates (54 games) in 1993-94. His 33 goals are tied with Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov for third this season.

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN): The Oilers have won 17 of 19 but are 1-2-0 since a 16-game winning streak that tied the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for second-longest in NHL history, one behind the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid has 597 assists in 615 games and can become the fourth-fastest player to reach 600 behind Wayne Gretzky (416), Mario Lemieux (514) and Bobby Orr (608). Stars forward Joe Pavelski is one goal from passing Pat LaFontaine (468) for fifth among United States-born players; Mike Modano (561) is first. The retired forward will have a statue unveiled in his honor outside American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 16.

New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1): The Devils play their first game outdoors since a 7-3 loss to the Rangers at Yankee Stadium as part of the 2014 Stadium Series, also the first held in New York City. New Jersey led 3-2 after the first period until New York scored four unanswered goals in the second. The Flyers are outside for the fifth time (1-3-1), and first since losing 7-3 to the Bruins in the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21, 2021. Defenseman Travis Sanheim, and forwards Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier (one goal, one assist) and Joel Farabee (one goal) remain on the current roster. Konecny did not play because of NHL COVID-19 protocol.

Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY): Goalies Connor Hellebuyck of the Jets and Thatcher Demko of the Canucks were part of NHL.com's projected roster at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and could go head-to-head on "Hockey Night in Canada." Hellebuyck is 3-2-0 with a 1.62 goals-against average, .947 save percentage and one shutout in his past five matchups against Demko (2-3-0, 2.42 GAA, .919 save percentage, one shutout). Demko has won nine consecutive games at Rogers Arena (2.21 GAA, .928 save percentage, two shutouts), the second-longest home winning streak in Canucks history behind Roberto Luongo's 11 from Feb. 3 to March 19, 2009.

SUNDAY

New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS): The Rangers are undefeated outdoors (4-0-0) and play in open air for the first time since defeating the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in the 2018 NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field. They defeated the Islanders 2-1 at Yankee Stadium on Jan. 29, 2014, behind goals from Benoit Pouliot and Daniel Carcillo and 30 saves by Henrik Lundqivst. Forward Chris Kreider is the lone Rangers skater to play at the event. The Islanders return outside for their second game. Brock Nelson scored their only goal before 50,027 fans who braved 22-degree weather with a single-digit wind-chill factor when the first puck dropped at 7:45 p.m. ET. Cal Clutterbuck had the secondary assist on Nelson's goal. They're two of the four active skaters (Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas) expected to play Sunday.

Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSW, SN360, TVAS): Jagr will join Mario Lemieux (66) and Michel Briere (21) as the only Penguins to have their numbers retired. The “Celebrate 68” weekend begins with "An Evening with Jaromir Jagr" on Friday, when Jagr joins former Penguins teammates Kevin Stevens, Phil Bourque and Jay Caufield, and longtime TV and radio personality Paul Steigerwald, for a fireside chat. Members of the 1991 and '92 Stanley Cup championship teams will join Jagr on the ice for the pregame ceremony. Jagr is second in NHL history with 1,921 points (766 goals, 1,155 assists) in 1,733 games, behind Gretzky (2,857 points; 894 goals, 1,963 assists in 1,487 games). He turns 52 on Thursday, is majority owner of Rytiri Kladno of the Czech Extraliga since 2011-12, has played for them since Feb. 3, 2018, and is participating in his 36th straight season of competitive hockey.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

Calgary Flames at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG 2, SN, TVAS)

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWIX, BSN, SN, TVAS)

TUESDAY

Anaheim Ducks at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSC, BSSD)

WEDNESDAY

Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)

San Jose Sharks at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSCA)

Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes (9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWI, BSN, TVAS)

THURSDAY

Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN2, RDS)

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCH, SNO, SN360)

San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA)

Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, BSDET)

FRIDAY

Carolina Hurricanes at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

SATURDAY

Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks (3 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN5, TVAS)

Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames (4 p.m. ET; SN1, BSDET)

Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT)

Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSSC, BSSD)