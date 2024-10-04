NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 4

* Rasmus Dahlin’s inaugural season as Sabres captain and Jack Hughes’ sixth career campaign will get underway Friday when the puck drops for the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal – a back-to-back set of contests at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia to begin the regular season (Oct. 4: 1 p.m. ET & Oct. 5: 10 a.m. ET on MSGSN, NHLN, MSG-B, SN).

* FACEOFF: Inside the NHL launches globally today on Prime Video. All six episodes of the highly anticipated docuseries will be available, granting unprecedented access to the NHL’s biggest stars, including 2024 Stanley Cup champion Matthew Tkachuk, 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Connor McDavid and reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes.

* A range of documents pertaining to the 2024-25 campaign are available on the League’s Media site, including a season preview as well as #NHLStats Packs for season openers and approaching milestones. Registered users also can access more information here.

BUFFALO, NEW JERSEY READY TO OPEN 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON IN PRAGUE, CZECHIA

The NHL’s 2024-25 regular season begins overseas with the Sabres and Devils going head-to-head at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia, as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal. Buffalo has an all-time record of 27-21-5 in season openers, while New Jersey holds a 23-10-8 mark in the same scenario (team history). The two clubs will play again at the venue Saturday (10 a.m. ET) before the first regular-season games in North America – starting with a tripleheader on Tuesday (ESPN, SN, TVAS).

* An #NHLStats Pack for the 2024 NHL Global Series is available on the League’s Media site, as is the 2024 NHL Global Series Interactive Information Guide.

* New Jersey has won its only regular-season game played outside North America, defeating Edmonton in the 2018 NHL Global Series at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden. Kyle Palmieri scored two of five Devils goals, including one 58 seconds into the contest – the fourth-fastest tally to begin a regular-season game outside North America behind Tomas Holmstrom (0:31, 2009 Premiere Series), Artturi Lehkonen (0:33, 2022 Global Series) and Tyler Kennedy (0:40, 2008 Premiere Series).

* The Devils can become the sixth franchise to win each of their first two regular-season games played outside North America, and the first to win each of its first three should they sweep the back-to-back set. The Maple Leafs, Rangers, Blues, Sabres and Hurricanes each skated to victories in their first two such contests.

* Buffalo, 2-2-0 in regular-season games played outside North America, stopped in Munich, Germany, for an exhibition game against EHC Red Bull München, claiming a 5-0 victory in the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge on Sept. 27.\ Munich native* JJ Peterka, who ranked second on the Sabres with 28 goals in 2023-24, capped the contest with a goal against his favorite childhood team in front of family and friends during the grand opening of SAP Garden.

* The Sabres will add Czechia to a list of countries outside North America in which the franchise has held a regular-season *game* following Sweden, Finland and Germany. The Ducks are the only other NHL franchise to skate in as many countries for regular-season play (Japan, England, Finland & Sweden).

STARS READY TO SHINE BRIGHT OVERSEAS

Jack Hughes (114-167—281 in 306 GP) and Rasmus Dahlin (66-226—292 in 436 GP), who have often found the score sheet in season openers, are a pair of stars with their sights set on 300 career points this season and their journey to the milestone begins when the Devils and Sabres drop the puck for the new campaign at O2 Arena.

* Hughes (4-2—6 in 5 GP) is already the only player in Devils franchise history to score multiple goals in multiple season openers (2-0—2 in 2021-22 & 2023-24) and to register multiple points in three such contests (also 0-2—2 in 2020-21). One goal Oct. 4 would allow Hughes to join John MacLean (7 in 14 GP), Zach Parise (5 in 7 GP) and Bobby Holik (5 in 11 GP) as the fourth player with at least five career goals in season-opening games for the franchise.

* Dahlin, the newly named Sabres captain, has scored in two of six season-opening games in his career (2-0—2 in 6 GP) and sits tied with Hannu Virta (2-4—6 in 4 GP) and Garry Galley (2-1—3 in 2 GP) for the most career goals by a Buffalo defenseman in that scenario. Dahlin can join elite company among defensemen in NHL history when he collects his eighth point of 2024-25 and reaches 300 in his career before turning 25 – a feat that also coincides with a member of Jack’s family in Canucks captain Quinn Hughes (43-290—333 in 365 GP).

PALAT LOOKS TO RELISH IN CZECHIA HOMECOMING

Devils forward Ondrej Palat (Frydek-Mistek, Czechia) is one of three Czechia-born players that could suit up for the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia, along with Sabres rookies Jiri Kulich (Kadan, Czechia) and Lukas Rousek (Ostrov Nad Ohri, Czechia). Palat is a two-time Stanley Cup champion who has accumulated 162-315—477 in 748 career games (including 19-35—54 in 120 GP w/ NJD) and can join Tomas Hertl (0-1—1 in 2022 Global Series), Radim Vrbata (2-0—2 in 2010 Premiere Series) and David Krejci (0-1—1 & 0-2—2 in 2010 Premiere Series) as the fourth Czechia-born player in NHL history to collect a point in a regular-season game played in the country.

* Palat penned a letter to the people of Czechia, sharing his love for the sport of hockey and the importance of the NHL Global Series game to him.

AMAZON, NHL PARTNERSHIP BEGINS WITH FACEOFF: INSIDE THE NHL

A Czechia-born NHL star will be front and center on Prime Video today as the highly anticipated docuseries FACEOFF: Inside the NHL launches globally exclusively on Prime Video, with David Pastrnak starring in Episode 1 alongside his former teammate (and current Atlantic Division rival) William Nylander. The six-episode docuseries produced by Box To Box and NHL Productions gives unprecedented access to the NHL’s biggest teams and most compelling characters – from the quiet reflective moments to the speed and intensity of being on hockey’s biggest stage.

* Episode 1, Best of Rivals, grants behind-the-scenes access into the lives of Pastrnak and Nylander – teammates in junior across two seasons in Sweden – as they battle in the 2023-24 regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

* A teaser shared Thursday shows an unprecedented look into the Oilers’ locker room after Game 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final as captain Connor McDavid aims to ignite his team after a second straight loss. McDavid tallied 11 points in the series as the Oilers became the first team in nearly 80 years to force Game 7 after falling behind 3-0 in the Final.

\ FACEOFF: Inside the NHL* is one of three new ventures between the League and Amazon debuting in 2024-25, alongside Prime Monday Night Hockey, which will stream all national regular season Monday night games this season for Prime Members in Canada, and NHL Coast to Coast, a live, weekly whiparound studio show airing Thursday nights in Canada. Click here for details.

* Prime Monday Night Hockey will debut on Canadian Thanksgiving (Oct. 14) with a matchup between the Penguins and Canadiens, while NHL Coast to Coast will premiere Thursday, Oct. 10 – a nine-game night that could feature the NHL debut of No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini.

THE JACKIE REDMOND SHOW RETURNS WITH GUESTS HUGHES, SUZUKI

The Jackie Redmond Show is back on the NHL’s YouTube channel. The first episode features NHL analyst Jackie Redmond sitting down with Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to talk about the summer, the upcoming season and everything in between. Click here to watch it now.

QUICK CLICKS

* Devils, Sabres eager to begin season in 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia

* Ondrej Palat tours art museum ahead of Global Series in Czechia

* Jack Hughes says Devils ready to bounce back, starting with opener at Global Series

* Patrik Elias proud to see Devils in native Czechia for Global Series

* Shaboozey to host free concert prior to Utah Hockey Club's first game