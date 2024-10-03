McDavid, NHL stars take center stage in ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’

“I think you’re going to see hockey players and you’re going to see the human side of it, obviously,” McDavid said. “You’re going to see joy on one side and you’re going to see heartbreak on one side as well. You’re going to see guys put in lots of time, lots of work away from the rink and I think you’ll see that through all the players they cover and hopefully, it’s worth it. It’s not the easiest thing to let media in, in some of those moments.”

Hyman said the purpose of the show is for fans to get a glimpse of the players as they really are.

“That’s the reason the show is there, you got a sneak peak,” Hyman said. “To us it’s normal. I think he’s a phenomenal leader, wears his heart on his sleeve. To [the media] he’s quieter and more guarded, but to us he’s Connor, he is who he is, he’s a great player, the best in the world and a phenomenal leader, and takes onus when we’re playing poorly, takes a lot of it on himself and tries to elevate everybody’s game.”

Though the Oilers didn’t immediately respond to McDavid, falling in Game 3 of the Cup Final, they won the next three games to force a Game 7, which ended with the Panthers hoisting the Cup and McDavid and the Oilers in tears.

“Obviously it’s tough, it’s emotional, we were all feeling the same,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said, shown consoling his captain. “Obviously with Connor, you just want to be there for each other, even though we are all going through it as well. It’s tough to see one of your close friends, your brother, feeling a certain way and if I was in that position, he would have done the same for me.”

Steve Mayer, NHL senior executive vice president and chief content officer, said the series transcends hockey.

“This is not a show for hockey fans -- although they’re going to love it -- but it’s meant to be a show for sports fans who get an introduction to hockey through our players and some great storytelling," Mayer said. "There’s some really good stuff, things that even [the media] have never seen before.

“The players let us into their lives, and they were all in.”