Devils, Sabres eager to begin season in 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia

PRAGUE -- They were hanging over the railing by the tunnel leading the players onto the ice, hundreds of kids, all local hockey players, holding their homemade signs, screaming for their favorite players, and, well, begging for souvenirs.
"I want the puck," read one sign.
Many of the kids chanted exactly that throughout the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres practices at O2 Arena on Thursday.
"Stick or puck for candy," read another sign.
One had a creative sign: "Hockey stick for candy," and the boy who made it taped five different Czech candies onto the sign.
In total, there were more than 300 kids and several coaches and parents in the stands to watch the practices. The kids all participate and play in tournaments created and operated by the League's international grassroots program NHL Street Hockey.
Their energy and excitement were so palpable, Devils and Sabres players and coaches alike were saying they could feel their own enthusiasm to start the regular season ramp up higher than it already was.
New Jersey and Buffalo open the NHL regular season Friday with the first of two games in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal at O2 Arena (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG-B, SN). They also play Saturday (10 a.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG-B, SN).
"They don't get to watch an NHL game or practice over here so it's great to see their faces out and how they were smiling," Devils forward Dawson Mercer said. "If you looked at our faces, we were smiling the exact same way they were. It was a good moment."
Many players engaged with the kids as they were coming off the ice, signing autographs, giving away sticks, throwing pucks into the crowd and even holding phones to take selfies with them.
Memories for the kids, but special for the players too.