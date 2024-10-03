Devils, Sabres eager to begin season in 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia

"They love hockey here and for me it's special," said Devils forward Ondrej Palat, who is from Frydek-Mistek, Czechia, about 175 miles east of Prague, "because just the little things like throwing them the puck or giving them a stick or a signing an autograph or taking a picture, it goes a long way.

"For us sometimes it's a little thing, but for them it's not life changing but it's a very great experience. I remember when I was a kid and somebody threw me a puck, I was excited and I had the puck above my bed. It's just little things like that that make it special."

Also in the stands were dozens of members of the Sabres' Prague-based Czech fan club, which will have 70 people at the game Friday and 62 Saturday.

There were 350 Czech coaches watching Buffalo practice, all taking part in the NHL Coaching Clinic held Thursday with special guest coaches Todd McLellan and Jay Woodcroft.

All of it gave the players and coaches a better appreciation for the impact these Global Series games have in these European markets.

"Oh, it's really cool, really cool," Sabres forward Jack Quinn said. "Great to see the fans. Even when we were doing the team picture, they were chanting 'Buffalo!' Great to see the kids with all the energy and making noise. We had a blast."

And now it's time to get down to business.

The Devils and Sabres each enter this season with big expectations fueled by significant changes.

Sheldon Keefe will be coaching his first game with New Jersey. Lindy Ruff, who was coaching the Devils until he was fired March 4, is back coaching Buffalo. It'll be his first game with the Sabres since his first stint ended 11 years ago, a 16-year run from 1997-2013.

Buffalo hasn't qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011, the longest current drought in the NHL. The Sabres think they have the team to end it this season, especially after a preseason that "checked all the boxes," Ruff said.

"We have to start well," goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen said. "It's not that we're hoping and we're young anymore. We know how we have to start. We know what we have to do. Really, there aren't any excuses anymore. We have a lot of guys who have been in the League a long time. We know what we have to do. We just have to do it."

New Jersey is coming off a down, injury-plagued season, finishing 10 points out of a playoff spot. The season before, the Devils finished first in the Metropolitan Division, set franchise records with 52 wins and 112 points and advanced to the Eastern Conference Second Round.

They'll be missing two of their top-six defensemen with Luke Hughes (shoulder) and Brett Pesce (fractured fibula) each back in New Jersey rehabbing injuries. But that is not ruining their optimism and belief in what they can accomplish this season.

"We've got to have high standards," captain Nico Hischier said. "A lot is possible, but I don't want our team to look at the big picture. I want us to take it game by game, work hard every game, get better every day and grow into the team that we can be and push the limits high. There's definitely a lot possible with this team."

It all starts Friday, when the puck officially drops on the 2024-25 season at O2 Arena.

Maybe some of the kids in the building Thursday will be there Friday too. They're in for a treat.

"We're ready to go," Quinn said. "We've got a lot to prove. We've got a lot to work toward, and we're excited for it to get meaningful here."