NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 15

* Special teams took center stage in a 15-goal thriller between the Senators and Kings as Tim Stützle and Josh Norris helped Ottawa put up one of its highest-scoring games in the past decade.

* Evgeni Malkin joined rare company in franchise history with a third straight multi-point outing and led the way for Pittsburgh during a back-and-forth affair in the first-ever Prime Monday Night Hockey broadcast of the season.

* The Blue Jackets will remember the lives of forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, prior to hosting the reigning Stanley Cup-champion Panthers for their home opener. The evening, which will provide everyone in attendance with a “13” patch to match the ones Columbus players will be wearing all season, includes a pre-game video and ceremony prior to puck drop as well as an opportunity to visit a special concourse tribute.

SENATORS OUTLAST KINGS IN 15-GOAL THRILLER

After the Kings took an early 2-0 lead, the Senators battled back to tie the game in a seven-goal second period before Josh Norris (2-1—3) and Tim Stützle (0-3—3) combined on the overtime winner to put a cap on a 15-goal thriller at Canadian Tire Centre. It marked the NHL’s highest-scoring contest since Feb. 19 (MIN vs. VAN: 17) and Ottawa’s second eight-goal outing in the past 10 years (8-2 W at FLA on Dec. 14, 2021).

* Stützle, who became the first Senators skater to start a season on a three-game assist streak since Nikita Zaitsev in 2020-21 (4 GP), recorded his seventh career three-assist outing to pass four others for the fifth most in franchise history.

* Stützle also recorded his 22nd career three-point outing and tied Auston Matthews as well as John Tavares for the ninth most by an active player before age 23. The list is topped by Sidney Crosby (57).

PENGUINS PUSH PAST CANADIENS ON PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY PREMIERE

Evgeni Malkin (1-2—3) helped the Penguins build a two-goal lead in the first period before Nick Suzuki (0-2—2) and the Canadiens battled back to take a second-period lead, but the 38-year-old veteran capped a string of four straight Pittsburgh goals to lift his club to victory during the premiere of Prime Monday Night Hockey.

* Pittsburgh, which skated to victory on its only appearance during the 2024-25 Prime Monday Night Hockey schedule, scored six goals for the second time in three games and has done so thanks to three consecutive multi-point games from Malkin. He joined Mark Recchi (3 GP in 2006-07) and Ken Schinkel (3 GP in 1971-72) as the third player in Penguins history to record a three-game multi-point streak at age 38 or older.

RANGERS ROLL TO WIN THANKS TO THREE-POINT PERFORMANCES, SHESTERKIN

Mika Zibanejad (1-2—3) and Artemi Panarin (0-3—3) led a Rangers offense that scored four goals, while Igor Shesterkin (31 saves) continued his trend of success in October throughout his career and helped the Rangers (2-0-1, 5 points) earn their first win at Madison Square Garden in 2024-25.

* Panarin (2-5—7 in 3 GP), one of three players with an NHL-best seven points this season, joined Chris Kreider (3 GP in 2016-17), Bernie Nicholls (3 GP in 1990-91) and Mike McEwen (3 GP in 1978-79) as the fourth player in Rangers history with multiple points in three straight games to start a season. Overall, only three players in franchise history have had more points through their first three games of a campaign: Zibanejad (4-4—8 in 2019-20), Nicholls (4-4—8 in 1990-91) and Rod Gilbert (0-8—8 in 1976-77).

* Shesterkin (2-0-1, 2.28 GAA, .921 SV%, 1 SO), no stranger to producing strings of success in October, picked up his 17th win in 24 career games during the month. The 2021-22 Vezina Trophy winner already holds the franchise record for longest season-opening point streak by a goaltender after he went 6-0-2 to begin 2022-23.

REINHART’S SPECIAL-TEAMS SCORING FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured a performance from Sam Reinhart, who scored on the man advantage and the penalty kill, to help the Panthers defeat the Bruins at TD Garden. Reinhart became the third player in franchise history to score both a power-play goal and a shorthanded tally in the same game multiple times (also Feb. 29, 2024). He joined Aleksander Barkov (April 6, 2023 & Jan. 6, 2022) and Pavel Bure (Jan. 20, 2001 & March 3, 1999).

NINE-GAME TUESDAY SLATE FEATURES ESPN DOUBLEHEADER

A busy nine-game Tuesday features a doubleheader broadcast nationally on ESPN, beginning with a showdown between the Blues and Wild and closing with Travis Konecny and the Flyers visiting Connor McDavid and the Oilers at Rogers Place.

* Jordan Kyrou has posted multiple points in each of his team’s first three games to start the 2024-25 season and will look to do so again when he faces the Wild. He enters the contest tied with Andy McDonald (3 GP in 2008-09), Jeff Brown (3 GP in 1993-94), Kevin Miller (3 GP in 1993-94) and Phil Goyette (3 GP in 1969-70) for the second-longest season-opening multi-point streak in Blues history behind Paul Kariya (4 GP in 2008-09).

* Kirill Kaprizov, who has 1-3—4 through three games in 2024-25, enters the contest one power-play goal shy of tying Marian Gaborik (59) for the third most in Wild history and two from matching Mikko Koivu (60) for second. Kaprizov’s 58 power-play goals are the fifth most among all players since he entered the League in 2020-21 behind only Leon Draisaitl (93), Sam Reinhart (70), Chris Kreider (64) and Steven Stamkos (59).

* Travis Konecny and the Flyers continue their western Canada road trip with a visit to Edmonton. Konecny, who scored on the penalty kill against Calgary on Saturday, has seven shorthanded goals dating back to 2023-24 – tied for the most among all players. Should he pot another at Rogers Place, Konecny would become the first Flyers player to score a shorthanded goal in consecutive games on the road since Mike Richards in 2008-09 (2 GP).

* Connor McDavid takes to the ice against Philadelphia having recorded a point in 10 consecutive games against the club dating to Dec. 6, 2017. Seven of those 10 games featured multi-point performances, including a five-point showing in their most recent matchup on Jan. 2, 2024 (1-4—5).