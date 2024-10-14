LGBTQ+ North American players welcomed for inclusive Canada Cup hockey tournament

The weekend was about camaraderie and socializing in a welcoming atmosphere not always available to LGBTQ+ players on straight teams or in leagues.

"If you're playing on a straight team, in a straight league, it's likely your community doesn't have the number of organizations where you can create that safe space," Toronto Gay Hockey Association commissioner Shane Hobson said. "And, B, you might be in a community that's tolerant and progressive, you're still on your own. And so, by coming together, it allows you to create community and socialization."

The NHL was among the sponsors of the tournament. The League contributed $25,000 to the Toronto Gay Hockey Association during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, which was used to help fund the 2024 Canada Cup.

"This partnership is a reflection of the NHL's ongoing effort to increase access to hockey for all communities," said Rob Wooley, NHL vice president of legislative affairs and executive director of the NHL Foundation. "We are proud to support initiatives like the Canada Cup, which not only promote inclusivity but also show that hockey belongs to everyone, regardless of their identity."