LGBTQ+ North American players welcomed for inclusive Canada Cup hockey tournament

20 teams, 283 participants enjoy camaraderie, socializing during annual event

Canada Cup Gay Hockey 1

© Cory Shankman

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The Toronto Misfits didn't win the 2024 Coupe Canada Cup Hockey tournament over the weekend, but that's OK with Jesse Griffiths.

"I have nothing to show for it other than a great time and a couple of bruises," said Griffiths, a forward for the team of LGBTQ+ players from Canada and the United States. "Truly, if it was about winning and losing, we wouldn't play in this. We wouldn't play in this tournament."

The Misfits were among the 20 teams with 283 North American players who participated in the Canada Cup, a cornerstone LGBTQ+ hockey event played in Toronto at Leaside Memorial Arena and the William P. Wilder '40 Arena & Sports Complex on the campus of Upper Canada College on Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament, alternately hosted by the Toronto Gay Hockey Association and the Montreal Gay Hockey Association, provides a supportive environment for players to compete, showcase their skills and help foster a sense of community. This year attracted teams from New York, Bufalo, Ottawa, Chicago, Boston, Pittsburgh, St. Catharines, Ontario, and beyond.

Canada Cup Gay Hockey 2

© Cory Shankman

The weekend was about camaraderie and socializing in a welcoming atmosphere not always available to LGBTQ+ players on straight teams or in leagues.

"If you're playing on a straight team, in a straight league, it's likely your community doesn't have the number of organizations where you can create that safe space," Toronto Gay Hockey Association commissioner Shane Hobson said. "And, B, you might be in a community that's tolerant and progressive, you're still on your own. And so, by coming together, it allows you to create community and socialization."

The NHL was among the sponsors of the tournament. The League contributed $25,000 to the Toronto Gay Hockey Association during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, which was used to help fund the 2024 Canada Cup.

"This partnership is a reflection of the NHL's ongoing effort to increase access to hockey for all communities," said Rob Wooley, NHL vice president of legislative affairs and executive director of the NHL Foundation. "We are proud to support initiatives like the Canada Cup, which not only promote inclusivity but also show that hockey belongs to everyone, regardless of their identity."

Canada Cup Gay Hockey 3

© Cory Shankman

Alex Kaulback said he saw the impact and benefit of community during his first Canada Cup for Team Trans in 2022. It inspired him to co-found Queer Hockey Hamilton in his hometown.

"Last year, Oct. 14, 2023, we had our first shinny (hockey), booked ice at one of the facilities with our own money, charged players, like 20 bucks, and we surpassed our goal the first time around," Kaulback said. "It's kind of like what Jesse and Shane said. There's a sense of community, a sense of belonging, because if you feel you have to give up hockey to be who you are, you lose your team, you lose your friends, you lose your passion, you lose a lot.

"There's a lot more to it than winning, being in first place, winning trophies and going big on the ice. It's just about being yourself, meeting new players and just having fun on the ice."

Related Content

Color of Hockey: Otero's Amerigol LATAM Cup looks to expand reach in 2025

Color of Hockey: Winter sports mural at Maryland rink highlights diversity

Color of Hockey: Guerra's sled hockey discovery led to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Color of Hockey: Alvarez hometown hero for RIT women's team

Latest News

Norris scores in overtime to give Senators win against Kings

Reinhart, Lundell lead undermanned Panthers past Bruins 

Devils hand Utah 1st loss of inaugural season behind Allen's 20-save shutout

Pastrnak’s daughter bursts into tears after dad skates away

Roy back in Colorado with Islanders for 1st time since leaving Avalanche

Guy Gaudreau joins Blue Jackets practice, 'a joy to have him out there'

Ovechkin will switch to right wing for Capitals against Golden Knights

NHL Buzz: Sorokin to make season debut for Islanders after back surgery

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Guenther leads 3 Stars of the Week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast season previews

Crosby scored 2 goals, including game-winner, in memorable Montreal debut

Oilers coach Knoblauch not seeing 'enough desperation' to start season

NHL On Tap: Crosby 1 point from 1,600, Malkin needs 2 goals for 500 with Penguins visiting Canadiens

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Hertl breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights edge Ducks

Flames pull away from Oilers in 3rd, remain undefeated

DeSmith, Stars shut out Kraken to stay undefeated