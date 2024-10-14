LGBTQ+ North American players welcomed for inclusive Canada Cup hockey tournament

The Toronto Misfits didn't win the 2024 Coupe Canada Cup Hockey tournament over the weekend, but that's OK with Jesse Griffiths.
"I have nothing to show for it other than a great time and a couple of bruises," said Griffiths, a forward for the team of LGBTQ+ players from Canada and the United States. "Truly, if it was about winning and losing, we wouldn't play in this. We wouldn't play in this tournament."
The Misfits were among the 20 teams with 283 North American players who participated in the Canada Cup, a cornerstone LGBTQ+ hockey event played in Toronto at Leaside Memorial Arena and the William P. Wilder '40 Arena & Sports Complex on the campus of Upper Canada College on Saturday and Sunday.
The tournament, alternately hosted by the Toronto Gay Hockey Association and the Montreal Gay Hockey Association, provides a supportive environment for players to compete, showcase their skills and help foster a sense of community. This year attracted teams from New York, Bufalo, Ottawa, Chicago, Boston, Pittsburgh, St. Catharines, Ontario, and beyond.