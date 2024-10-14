Maple Leafs players visit Covenant House Toronto on Thanksgiving Day in Canada

Stolarz, Robertson, Tanev spend some time at youth shelter on holiday

Maple Leafs at Covenant House split

© Toronto Maple Leafs

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Anthony Stolarz has only been with the Toronto Maple Leafs for a short time but after a Thanksgiving Day visit to Covenant House Toronto, he is quickly learning how much hockey and the team means to the city.

"It's a privilege to do what we do so to be able to use our platform and our voice and to be able to help out, just seeing the smiles on their faces is awesome," Stolarz, who signed a two-year contract with the Maple Leafs on July 2 as an unrestricted free agent, said. "For me, this is really my first time in a big Canadian market and hockey is obviously such an important part of everyone’s life so any way we can give back and brighten someone’s day means a lot to them and means a lot to us as well."

Stolarz along with forward Nicholas Robertson and defenseman Chris Tanev represented the Maple Leafs at the team’s annual Thanksgiving Day visit to Covenant House Toronto on Monday to sign autographs and serve over 400 meals to youth aged 16-24.

"It's the smallest thing for us to hopefully give some youth a little fun for an hour or two,” Tanev said. "Covenant House has been around for a long time helping youth that just need some help and some joy. It’s an easy thing for us to do for a couple hours of the day."

Covenant House Toronto has worked since 1982 to provide a variety of services including shelter, meals, health services and employment training to youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk. Their partnership with the Maple Leafs is approaching a decade.

“It’s a really big deal for us at Covenant House having members of the Toronto Maple Leafs team here,” Covenant House executive director Mark Aston said. “It really draws attention and awareness to the issue of youth homelessness in our city which is unfortunately still a big issue with 2,000 young people homeless every night. In addition, it really makes a statement to the young people that they are not alone, there are people who care about them like some of their heroes and idols who play for the Maple Leafs and they’re here to lend some support.”

Roberston said he was glad he was not asked to help cook but was happy to put on an apron and serve meals.

“I haven’t had to (cook a Thanksgiving meal) yet (in my life) but I am sure that time is coming soon so I’ll have to make sure I’m on my game,” Robertson said. “It’s an honor for us to come here and give the kids a smile or just a change of scenery. Given our profession, it’s just good to come down here and it’s just good to give back, see everyone smiling and be a part of it.”

While signing autographs, Stolarz was also fielding questions from a boy eager to learn about his goalie gear.

"He was just asking what kind of pads I had and the size I use," Stolarz said. "We were pretty similar in pad sizes, he was a tall guy, I think I was an inch and a half taller than his so he was just picking my brain."

Since its inception, Covenant House Toronto has supported over 100,000 young people operating with a mission statement of absolute respect and unconditional love. To have the Maple Leafs as a partner for almost a decade has helped their work in immeasurable ways.

"The partnership has been hugely important to us," Aston said. "Covenant Houses' work is really dependent on community support. 80% of the revenue we get comes from private sources, individuals and companies in Toronto and the Maple Leafs support is a huge part of that. Having a partnership for nearly a decade has been a really big deal for us."

