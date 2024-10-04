Blue Jackets opening week activities announced

The Columbus Blue Jackets today announced activities around the National Hockey League club’s first three home games of the 2024-25 regular season at Nationwide Arena, slated for Tuesday, October 15; Thursday, October 17; and Saturday, October 19.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS, 7 PM

The Blue Jackets will remember the lives of forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, prior to hosting the defending Stanley Cup champions. The evening will include a pre-game video and ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. prior to the 7:13 p.m. puck drop. Fans also will be able to visit a special concourse tribute that includes jerseys and items placed at Nationwide Arena in remembrance of the brothers. Everyone in attendance will receive a “13” patch to match the ones Blue Jackets players will be wearing on their jerseys throughout the season, as well as a 2024-25 magnetic schedule courtesy of Nationwide.

Fans will have the following opportunities to help raise funds for the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation throughout the evening:

JERSEY AUCTION – Both teams will be wearing jerseys featuring 13 and GAUDREAU during pre-game warmups. The jerseys signed by Blue Jackets players will be available via an auction and raffle through the Blue Jackets Foundation. Raffle tickets are $10 and will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 10 through the end of the second intermission on October 15 with winners announced the week of October 21.

– Both teams will be wearing jerseys featuring 13 and GAUDREAU during pre-game warmups. The jerseys signed by Blue Jackets players will be available via an auction and raffle through the Blue Jackets Foundation. Raffle tickets are $10 and will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 10 through the end of the second intermission on October 15 with winners announced the week of October 21. CBJ FOUNDATION 50/50 RAFFLE , presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union – The raffle began during the preseason and concludes at the end of the second intermission of the game vs. Florida. Tickets can be purchased online at BlueJackets5050.com.

, presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union – The raffle began during the preseason and concludes at the end of the second intermission of the game vs. Florida. Tickets can be purchased online at BlueJackets5050.com. CBJ FOUNDATION GAMEDAY AUCTION – The Foundation’s Gameday Auction located behind section 111 will feature unique team-signed memorabilia, as well as select items signed by Johnny Gaudreau. The auction opens at 9 a.m. ET and concludes at the end of the second intermission that evening.

– The Foundation’s Gameday Auction located behind section 111 will feature unique team-signed memorabilia, as well as select items signed by Johnny Gaudreau. The auction opens at 9 a.m. ET and concludes at the end of the second intermission that evening. 13 GAUDREAU 21 LAPEL PINS SALE – Lapel pins featuring the artwork of the special sticker Blue Jackets players are wearing on their helmets during the 2024-25 season will be on sale at the Foundation kiosk with proceeds benefitting the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

To participate in the Jersey Auction, Gameday Auction and purchase Lapel Pins to benefit the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation, fans can text JOHNNY to 26791 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 VS. BUFFALO SABRES, 7 PM

The team will host the CBJ Plaza Party, presented by Nationwide, beginning at 3:30 p.m. prior to the Jackets taking on the Buffalo Sabres. The party, which does not require a game ticket, will feature a DJ, concessions, games, prizes, balloon artists, face painters and activations from Blue Jackets’ partners 97.1 The Fan, Fanatics, mike’s Hard Lemonade, Tim Hortons, Pepsi, Nationwide, and Bread Financial.

Blue Jackets players will walk the “blue carpet” before entering Nationwide Arena and fans are encouraged to line the carpet to welcome the team as they arrive in Lexus vehicles. Most players are expected to arrive between 4-5 p.m. Arena doors open at 5:30 p.m. with fans encouraged to take their seats by 7 p.m. for the traditional opening night ceremony featuring individual player introductions.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19 VS. MINNESOTA WILD, 7 PM

New this season, the Blue Jackets are celebrating the youngest members of the 5th Line at Kids Opening Night, presented by COSI, before hosting the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. The first 5,000 kids entering Nationwide Arena will receive CBJ Kids Tech Tattoos.

There will be a free party on the Front Street Plaza starting at 3:30 p.m. with children invited to welcome Blue Jackets players at a special, kid-friendly “blue carpet” arrival. Kids can start lining the long blue runner ahead of arrivals beginning at 4 p.m. Special guests will join the players including children from local youth organizations, Stinger, and his mascot friends from various Ohio sports teams. The party will include face painters, balloon artists, and other family-friendly entertainment.