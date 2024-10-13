NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 13

* Johnny Gaudreau’s longtime teammate Mikael Backlund helped the Flames win their home opener after the hosts celebrated Johnny during an emotional pre-game ceremony at Scotiabank Saddledome.

* Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther and Barrett Hayton found the score sheet once again as Utah Hockey Club remained undefeated through their first three games in franchise history.

* Adam Fantilli and another one of Gaudreau’s former teammates Sean Monahan combined for four points on their birthdays to lead the Blue Jackets past the Avalanche. Columbus contests its home opener at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Flames foil Flyers after calgary HONORs GAUDREAUS DURING HOME OPENER

Jonathan Huberdeau (2-2—4) and Mikael Backlund tallied third-period goals to vault the Flames to victory during Calgary’s home opener at Scotiabank Saddledome, which opened with the hosts honoring the lives of brothers **Matthew** and **Johnny Gaudreau**.

* Johnny skated each of his first nine seasons with the Flames and ranks among the top 10 on the franchise’s all-time list for points (609; 5th), assists (399; 5th) and goals (210; 9th). Matthew appeared in four games alongside Justin Kirkland and Ryan Lomberg during the 2019-20 season with the AHL’s Stockton Heat, who were affiliated with the Flames and had current Calgary assistant Cail MacLean as head coach.

* Huberdeau was acquired by Calgary nine days after Johnny was signed by Columbus, but Backlund skated 605 total NHL games alongside Gaudreau (regular season & playoffs) – the most by any player in League history.

Captain Clayton collects overtime winner as Utah improves to 3-0-0

Clayton Keller (2-1—3) scored the overtime winner as Utah Hockey Club quelled the Rangers’ comeback attempt and improved to 3-0-0 on the season. Utah joined the Golden Knights (3 GP in 2017-18) as the second franchise in NHL history to earn wins in each of their first three games and can become the first to go 4-0-0 when they complete their New York metropolitan area road trip versus the Devils on Monday.

* Keller’s winner was preceded by Dylan Guenther and Barrett Hayton (1-1—2) becoming the fifth and sixth players in the League’s modern era (since 1943-44) with at least one goal in each of a franchise’s first three contests. They joined James Neal with the Golden Knights (4 GP in 2017-18), Billy Harris with the Islanders (3 GP in 1972-73), Kent Douglas with the Oakland Seals (3 GP in 1967-68) and Larry Keenan with the Blues (3 GP in 1967-68).

MICHIGAN ALUMNI steer Stadium Series opponents to first wins of the season

J.T. Compher, Andrew Copp and Dylan Larkin logged goals as Detroit blanked Nashville, while fellow University of Michigan alumni Adam Fantilli, Kent Johnson and Zach Werenski also tallied as Columbus clipped Colorado. Cam Talbot made 42 saves to record his first career win for the Red Wings, who became the seventh franchise that he has at least one shutout with.

* Detroit and Columbus are set to clash in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1, which will breathe new life into the legendary Ohio State Buckeyes-Michigan Wolverines football rivalry. Members of the Blue Jackets visited the venue recently and tickets to the event are now on sale for the general public.

#NHLSTATS FROM AROUND THE RINKS

The latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured a number of noteworthy storylines from a busy 13-game Saturday including streaks, milestones and a tightly-contested affair during the first NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal game of the season:

* Connor Bedard (1-2—3) scored his first goal of the season and collected his fifth career three-point game to tie Jonathan Toews as well as Jeremy Roenick for the second most by a teenager in franchise history. That list is topped by Patrick Kane (10).

* Despite Evgeni Malkin hitting the 1,300-point milestone, the Maple Leafs came out victorious in their first contest of the season at Scotiabank Arena with the help of a multi-goal performance by William Nylander and game winner by Mitch Marner (1-1—2). Toronto has now won each of its past nine home openers dating to 2016-17, tied with Boston for the League’s longest active run.

* Jordan Eberle spearheaded Seattle’s multi-goal comeback with his first two goals since being named the franchise’s captain and scored the shootout winner to help assistant coach Jessica Campbell earn her first victory in the NHL. Campbell recently became the first woman in League history to work a regular-season game as an assistant, associate or head coach.

* Havirov, Czechia native David Pastrnak (1-0—1) and Boden, Sweden native Elias Lindholm (1-0—1) helped the Bruins rally to an overtime win against the Kings – the club’s first win at home against Los Angeles since Feb. 9, 2019. Overtime at TD Garden has become a common theme between the Bruins and Kings during their past seven meetings at the venue, with Boston claiming just its second victory beyond regulation in that span (also Feb. 9, 2019).

QUICK CLICKS

* **Sean Monahan** presented donkey hat post-game in honor of **Johnny Gaudreau**

* **Wes McCauley** recognizes veteran broadcaster **Sam Rosen** during final Rangers home opener

* Capitals contest home opener to officialy start 50th season in franchise history

* **Linus Ullmark** meets **Patrick Lalime**, poses with iconic Martian mask

* **Nikola Jokic** presents Hart Trophy to **Nathan MacKinnon** before Avalanche opener

“BATTLE OF ALBERTA,” PERFECT STARTS TAKE OVER FOUR-GAME SUNDAY

A rivalry is renewed at Rogers Place when the Oilers (0-2-0) and Flames (2-0-0) take to the ice for the latest rendition of the “Battle of Alberta,” while the Golden Knights (2-0-0) and Jets (2-0-0) are two of seven teams that have started the 2024-25 campaign with back-to-back wins.