McCauley recognizes veteran broadcaster Rosen during final Rangers home opener

Wes McCauley showed his appreciation for Sam Rosen in a classy move on Saturday.

The longtime NHL referee acknowledged the legendary New York Rangers broadcaster before his final home opener at Madison Square Garden.

Before dropping the puck between the Rangers and Utah Hockey Club, McCauley pointed up to Rosen in the broadcast booth and mouthed: “For Sam.”

Analyst Joe Micheletti pointed out the gesture to his longtime broadcast partner in the booth. He then told Rosen that they would be gifting that puck to him after the game.

“That’s just unbelievable. That’s just great,” Rosen said during the MSG Network broadcast. “I thank Wes McCauley and everyone involved. Wes is one of the great people, great officials in sports and I’m just proud to know him.”

In August, Rosen announced this would be his final season in the booth. This is his 40th season as the Rangers play-by-play announcer. In 2016, he was awarded the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award by the Hockey Hall of Fame. He is the longest active broadcaster in the NHL.